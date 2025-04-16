New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Nvidia quantifies tariff impact

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 16th
- Stocks are trading lower early Wednesday amid news from Nvidia regarding semiconductor trade
- Shares fell 5% after the company said it will see a $5.5 Billion quarterly charge for exporting units to China and other countries
- Investors anticipate the impact of the March retail sales report that saw economists estimate a raise of 1.2% from February's initial read
