Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
16.04.25
15:57 Uhr
93,04 Euro
-6,34
-6,38 %
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
112 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Nvidia quantifies tariff impact

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 16th

  • Stocks are trading lower early Wednesday amid news from Nvidia regarding semiconductor trade
  • Shares fell 5% after the company said it will see a $5.5 Billion quarterly charge for exporting units to China and other countries
  • Investors anticipate the impact of the March retail sales report that saw economists estimate a raise of 1.2% from February's initial read

Opening Bell
GallopNYC celebrates changing the lives of New Yorkers, one ride at a time

Closing Bell
Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship celebrates Financial Literacy Month by equipping the next generation with the skills to own their futures

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666418/NYSE_Market_Update_April_16_2025.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nvidia-quantifies-tariff-impact-302430348.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
