Volkswagen's stock demonstrated resilience in recent XETRA trading, maintaining stability around the €100 mark with an opening price of €98.76. The trading session saw moderate activity with over 64,000 shares changing hands, while the stock briefly touched €100.05. This performance is particularly noteworthy given the broader context of the company's 52-week range, spanning from €78.86 to €128.60. The automotive giant's latest quarterly results revealed a significant year-over-year decline in earnings per share to €2.42 from €7.76, alongside a slight revenue decrease to €78.48 billion.

Market Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Despite recent uncertainties surrounding potential US import tariffs, market sentiment towards Volkswagen remains generally positive. Analysts have set an average price target of €111.29, suggesting modest upside potential. Looking ahead to 2024, experts project earnings per share of €22.10, though shareholders should note an expected reduction in dividends to €6.44 from the previous year's €9.06. The stock's resilience amidst these developments reflects investor confidence in Volkswagen's market position, particularly within the context of improving global trade conditions and the company's standing in the DAX.

