Hankook Tire Drives the 2025 WRC Rally Sweden to a Thrilling Finish

Proving Unmatched Stability and Performance in Harsh Winter Conditions

2025 WRC's only full-snow and ice rally, Rally Sweden, comes to a close

Hankook Tire's high-performance ice rally tires ensure stability in extreme winter driving conditions

As the exclusive tire supplier for the premier WRC series, Hankook strengthens its global 'Hankook' brand presence

UMEA, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook & Company Group's Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) has successfully concluded Round 2 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with Rally Sweden. As the exclusive tire supplier for the world's most prestigious rally competition, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Hankook Tire continues to showcase its cutting-edge motorsports technology on the global stage, thus reinforcing its leadership in high-performance rally tires.

Hankook Tire was instrumental in ensuring the successful execution of Round 2 of the 2025 WRC, held from February 13 to 16 in Umeå, Sweden. As the only WRC event runs entirely on snow and ice, Rally Sweden presented a unique challenge for both drivers and tires. With temperatures often plummeting below -25°C, exceptional grip and stability in extreme cold are critical for optimal performance, underscoring the importance of Hankook's advanced winter rally tire technology.

Competing vehicles were outfitted with Hankook Tire's Winter i*Pike SR10W for this extreme winter rally, featuring specialized stud pins engineered for maximum traction on icy surfaces. These advanced tires delivered outstanding braking power and stability, exhibiting balanced performance even in the most challenging conditions.

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin claimed victory in the WRC1 class at this year's Rally Sweden. Building on their strong runner-up finish at the season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo, the duo once again delivered an outstanding performance, moving to the top spot in the championship standings with a total of 61 points. This result solidifies their position in the highly competitive rally for the season's Driver's Championship title.

Hankook Tire has been developing FIA-certified, motorsport-grade rally tires since 2023 through rigorous real-world testing, covering over 2,000 kilometers across eight countries, in close collaboration with the FIA and participating manufacturers. Beginning with the 2025 season, Hankook Tire will serve as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes for the next three years, further elevating the premium positioning of its global brand, "Hankook."

The 2025 WRC season spans 14 rounds across 16 countries, covering Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia. The championship's third round, Safari Rally Kenya, will take place from March 20 to 23 in Naivasha, Kenya. Renowned for its demanding terrain, this iconic rally will test drivers to their limits as they tackle unpredictable stages that unfold against the backdrop of Africa's vast wilderness, battling intense heat and extreme humidity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621124/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/5166704/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-drives-the-2025-wrc-rally-sweden-to-a-thrilling-finish-302377832.html