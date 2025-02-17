WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced the recalls of Raisin Bran Muffin under various brands, as well as Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias, citing undeclared allergens.JE Bakery 2019 LLC, doing business as Broadway Bakery, has called back its Raisin Bran Muffin 6 count citing a labeling error, due to which it contains undeclared walnuts, a known allergen.Further, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co., LLC has recalled Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias (1oz) Pouches due to undeclared almonds allergen.Broadway Bakery's affected Raisin Bran Muffin was mislabeled, and instead contains Glorious Morning Muffins, which contains Walnuts that were not declared on the label.The impacted products were sold under Cub Foods, Jerrys Foods, and Country Market brand names with UPC 0 29341-00233. It is packaged in a 6 count clear muffin container with a sell by date of 2/18/2025 and a net weight of 12 oz. They were distributed through retail grocery stores in the Twin Cities, Minnesota area.The recall was initiated after the mislabeling issue was discovered when one of the company's retail locations reported the error. Broadway Bakery has since notified all impacted stores, who have removed the mislabeled product from their shelves.Individuals with a Walnut allergy could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the mislabeled product. However, no illness have been reported so far.Further, Mauna Loa's recall involves one batch of its Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack, packaged in a 1 oz pouch, with UPC 0 72992 04260 3, marked with lot number K4351 and best by date 07 2026.The impacted products were distributed to two retail locations in Southern California, and the two retailers include World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc.The recall was initiated after Mauna Loa's internal quality control process identified that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds.Consumers who have allergies to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product. But, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.In both recalls, impacted customers are urged to return the products to the respective place of purchase for a full refund.In similar recalls, D. COLUCCIO & SONS in mid January recalled Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops citing undeclared almonds.Charlotte, North Carolina -based Truly Good Foods earlier recalled its 3.25-ounce packages of Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix cups citing the presence of undeclared almonds and cashews.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX