Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
PR Newswire
17.02.2025
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

17 February 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, which was announced on Thursday, 2 January 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 December 2024, expected to be on or after Friday, 21 March 2025.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


