Tap Global Group Plc - Placing to Raise £1 Million

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

17 February 2025

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Placing to Raise £1 Million

Growth acceleration capital following record revenues and move into profitability

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces it has raised gross proceeds of £1 million by way of a placing (the "Placing") of 50,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Placing Shares") at a price of 2 pence per Placing Share (the "Issue Price"). The Placing was supported by a number of new and high-profile institutional investors, as well as individual Tap Group directors.

Use of Proceeds

Tap Group has established a strong and now profitable platform with limited resources to date and with an increasingly efficient operating structure. Having reached cash flow positivity, the Company has an opportunity to utilise additional capital to scale faster through accelerated investment in marketing and customer acquisition, including the activation of a substantial database of registered users.

Directors' Participation

The Placing included participation by certain Directors of the Company who invested, in aggregate, £100,000, as detailed below and in the Appendix.

Director Number of Placing Shares subscribed Resulting shareholding following the Placing Percentage ownership following the Placing Arsen Torosian, Group CEO 2,500,000 442,481,185 59.52% Peter Wall, Non-Executive Chair 2,500,000 2,500,000 0.34%

The participation by the Directors in the Placing is a related party transaction as defined in the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook. Having considered the terms attached to the Placing, and having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, John Taylor, the independent Director for the purpose of the Directors' participation in the Placing, considers that their participation is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Broker Warrants

In consideration for the services of Tennyson Securities, which acted as Broker to the Placing, Tennyson Securities will be issued with 2,250,000 warrants over New Ordinary Shares in the Company, exercisable at the Issue Price, valid for three years.

Arsen Torosian, CEO of Tap Group, commented:

"We appreciate the support of investors who have quickly identified the opportunity of our business to scale rapidly through accelerated investment in customer activation and marketing. It is a considerable vote of confidence to have some of London's most prestigious smaller company focused institutional funds join our register. With an efficient operating structure and considerable momentum in the cryptocurrency markets, we have the wind in our sails and are focused on elevating Tap Group to the next level."

Admission

Application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market segment ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at or around 8.00 a.m. on 20 February 2025. The Placing Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares").

Upon Admission, the Company will have 743,409,624 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company will therefore be 743,409,624 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer via Vigo Consulting Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor) +44 (0)20 7220 9795 Tennyson Securities (Broker) Peter Krens Alan Howard +44 (0)20 7186 9030 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons Kendall Hill Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 380,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website:

www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more:

www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter):

https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc

APPENDIX

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Arsen Torosian 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tap Global Group Plc b) LEI 213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in Tap Global Group Plc Identification code GB00BMVSDN09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2p 2,500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,500,000 - Price 2p e) Date of the transaction 17 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market Access Market