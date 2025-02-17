Retail Reply, a Reply company specialising in technological solutions for the retail sector, partnered with Vans, the iconic brand of VF Corporation, to support the renewal of its flagship store in London, located on the renowned Oxford Street. This project marks another step forward in the partnership between Retail Reply and VF Corporation, established in 2018, and aims to redefine the in-store experience through cutting-edge technologies.

The renewed Vans store stands out not only for its distinctive architectural design, which features a central element dedicated to skateboarding, but also for its completely reimagined shopping model. With Retail Reply's support, the store has eliminated traditional checkout counters, introducing a fully mobile system managed by sales assistants. (Photo: Business Wire)

At the core of this mobile innovation lies the integration of "Tap to Pay" on iPhone, transforming the devices into fully functional payment terminals. Customers can complete their purchases quickly and securely, using physical cards, Apple Pay, or other digital wallets, creating a seamless and simplified shopping experience. Sales assistants can process contactless payments directly on their iPhones, removing the need for additional hardware or payment terminals.

Reopened to the public on 29 November 2024, the renewed store marks a significant milestone for Vans in adopting innovative mobile technologies.

