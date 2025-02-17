Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers to partner with leading Australian planning and advisory firm

Addition strengthens existing urban design and strategic advisory capabilities

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Ethos Urban Pty Limited ("Ethos Urban"), an award-winning urban planning and design advisory firm in Australia. Ethos Urban's senior leadership team will remain significant shareholders in the business under Colliers' unique partnership model. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. The business will be rebranded as Colliers in the second half of 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Ethos Urban employs 160 professionals across its three offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, providing planning, urban design, engagement and economic & social advisory services for public and private sector clients.

"Ethos Urban's long and impressive track record of successful projects, together with its entrepreneurial culture and significant ongoing ownership in the business, makes it a perfect fit for Colliers", said John Kenny, CEO Colliers | Asia Pacific. "Their talented professionals provide a highly valued service that has accelerated Australia's urbanization and development over many years. We are excited to welcome them as partners and work collaboratively to expand their operations in existing and new markets."

"Ethos Urban is the latest in several successful acquisitions that Colliers has made in the region," said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers. "We see tremendous potential with this partnership and expect to leverage our brand, established reputation, and deep connections in the Australian real estate and infrastructure market to grow the business and cross-sell services to our combined client base."

"Joining an entrepreneurial organization like Colliers was a natural progression for our firm," said Mark Stefanac, Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Urban. "This partnership enables us to further capitalize on Australia's urbanization, while providing our professionals with the resources, opportunities, and relationships they need to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients nationwide."

