BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 0.5750 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.5729.Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 1.8265 from last week's closing value of 1.8309.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback and 1.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX