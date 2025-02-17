Anzeige
Montag, 17.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002
Tradegate
17.02.25
10:49 Uhr
208,00 Euro
-2,60
-1,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
17.02.2025 10:34 Uhr
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results 
17-Feb-2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST 
Aubagne, France | February 17, 2025 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration 
Document 2024 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link: https:// 
ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ssb/fy-2024/ 
Financial calendar 
March 25, 2025        Annual Shareholders' Meeting 
April 16, 2025         Publication of the first quarter results January to March 2025 
July 22, 2025         Publication of the half-year results January to June 2025 
October 16, 2025      Publication of the nine-month results January to September 2025 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
 
Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. 
Contact 
Leona Malorny 
Head of External Communications 
+49 551 308 4067 
leona.malorny@sartorius.com 
 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 2086777 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
2086777 17-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086777&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 04:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
