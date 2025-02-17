DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024 17-Feb-2025 / 10:02 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, France | February 17, 2025 Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2024 Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration Document 2024 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link: https:// ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ssb/fy-2024/ Financial calendar March 25, 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting April 16, 2025 Publication of the first quarter results January to March 2025 July 22, 2025 Publication of the half-year results January to June 2025 October 16, 2025 Publication of the nine-month results January to September 2025 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. Contact Leona Malorny Head of External Communications +49 551 308 4067 leona.malorny@sartorius.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 EQS News ID: 2086777 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

