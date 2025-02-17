Coor Service Management Holding AB: Ola Klingenborg appointed President and CEO at Coor

Ola Klingenborg has been appointed President and CEO of Coor, effective from 1 March 2025. Ola Klingenborg succeeds Peter Viinapuu, who has served as acting President and CEO of Coor since December 2024.

Ola Klingenborg comes most recently from the role of CEO of Coor in Sweden, a role he assumed on 7 January 2025. Prior to that Ola served as President and CEO of the care company Team Olivia and he has broad experience from Clear Channel, a procurement-based business in both private and public sectors. Ola Klingenborg also has a background as a management consultant at McKinsey&Company.

"I am delighted that Ola has accepted the role as President and CEO of Coor. He is a strong leader with extensive experience in strategy and change management. It is also very favorable that Ola has a background in the healthcare industry and experience of leading large companies with many employees. With his strong customer focus and great interest in people, I am convinced that Ola will contribute to our continued development", comments Mats Granryd, Chairman of the Board of Coor.

The recruitment of a successor to Ola Klingenborg's role as CEO of Coor in Sweden has begun. During a transition period, Ola Klingenborg will hold both the role of President and CEO of Coor and the role of CEO of Coor in Sweden.

