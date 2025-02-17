DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 17-Feb-2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, February 17, 2025 Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2024 is now available at: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ news-financial-publications It contains the following information: - Business development for fiscal 2024 and the 2025 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Information on Document Availability =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 2087265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2087265 17-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087265&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)