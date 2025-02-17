Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.02.2025 11:28 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 
17-Feb-2025 / 10:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aubagne, February 17, 2025 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2024 is now available at: 
 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ 
news-financial-publications 
 
It contains the following information: 
- Business development for fiscal 2024 and the 2025 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group 
- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
Contact 
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com 
 
Visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Information on Document Availability 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   2087265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2087265 17-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087265&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
