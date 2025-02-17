QLife Holding AB: Qlife announces the launch of Egoo.AI and the start of sales for the Women's Health platform

Qlife is proud to announce a major expansion of Egoo.Health with the launch of Egoo.AI, an advanced AI-driven platform designed to provide users with personalized insights based on biomarker test results, initially focusing on Women's Health. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of home health testing, empowering women with greater control over their reproductive and hormonal health through highly sensitive at-home blood tests combined with AI-driven guidance. The Women's Health platform, together with Egoo.AI, is now available on the Egoo.Health website.

The newly introduced Women's Health product covers key aspects of fertility, menopause, thyroid disease and Vitamin D, enabling users to track and understand hormonal changes that impact their overall well-being. With lab-quality results available at home, combined with easy-to-interpret insights and guidance from Egoo.AI, Egoo.Health empowers women to make informed decisions about their health in a convenient and accessible way. The platform's biomarker menu is set to expand further, with additional tests in development to address broader aspects of female health.

AI-Powered Personalized Health Insights

Egoo.AI is a groundbreaking innovation integrated into the Egoo.Health platform, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver detailed interpretations of test results. This technology provides:

General explanations of hormone levels and trends

Personalized insights based on individual test history and user data

Guidance on next steps and always recommendation to talk to doctor

Through Egoo.AI, users can gain deeper health insights tailored to their unique profiles, bridging the gap between at-home testing and clinical decision-making.

Expanding Access to Preventive and Personalized Health

"At Qlife, we are committed to transforming the landscape of home diagnostics. By focusing on women's health and integrating AI-powered insights, we are making it easier for individuals to take proactive steps in managing their well-being. This is just the beginning, as we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our AI-driven capabilities."- says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife

Egoo.Health's new women's health features and Egoo.AI will be available starting today February 17, 2025. Users can access the platform via the Egoo.Health website www.egoo.health with new additions to be announced in the coming months.

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.