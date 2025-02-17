WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group has announced an enhanced global collaboration with CGI, business and IT consulting firm. The strategic move aims to enhance the Volkswagen Group's long-term capabilities to build a robust IT infrastructure for the future. Together, they have launched a new entity called MARV1N, which will serve as an international development unit for the Group's digitalization projects and provide support for Volkswagen's developers. With the additional resources, the Volkswagen Group intends to develop new IT systems more swiftly and efficiently.Volkswagen said it is advancing the modernization of its IT system landscape. By 2026, the company aims to replace hundreds of legacy systems with fewer but more powerful and scalable new developments across the Group. This is expected to enable faster processes and significantly reduce IT-related operating costs.Volkswagen Group is strengthening its software development capabilities. This is primarily being done through the consistent expansion of its international subsidiaries and through new cooperation models with selected partners.CGI and Volkswagen Group are initiating the entity MARV1N as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Germany.The MARV1N teams are initially focusing on projects related to Technical Development at Volkswagen, which is a key area in the ongoing digitalization push in the Group. Their primary goal is to accelerate data-driven function development for new vehicle projects.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX