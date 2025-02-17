REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - According to reports, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) plans to invest $700 million to enhance the computing power of its Polish data centre. The new investment continues from Microsoft's earlier $1 billion project, which saw the establishment of the initial Polish data centre in 2023.The reports also indicated that the second phase of the data centre development would commence immediately and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX