Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced nominations are now open for the 2025 Going Digital Awards. This renowned global program recognizes the very best digital advancements in infrastructure delivery and performance. Independent jurors-consisting of thought leaders and experts in their field-select the winners from among the world's most extraordinary infrastructure projects. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2025.

Celebrating over 20 years, the awards program has recognized more than 5,250 of the world's most outstanding infrastructure projects. This global program is open to all Bentley software users and nominations are encouraged across a range of categories, encompassing all forms of infrastructure projects and stages-from design and construction to operations.

Three finalists will be chosen within each of the 12 award categories. Finalists will attend Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference and Going Digital Awards program in Amsterdam, October 14-15, 2025, as guests of Bentley. As part of the conference, finalists will win a trip to the Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards to present their projects before an independent jury of industry peers and key members of the press. In addition to the juried awards, Bentley's founders will honor select projects representing organizations or individuals making meaningful contributions to infrastructure advancement. Winners will be announced on October 15 during the Going Digital Awards ceremony.

The 2025 Going Digital Awards categories include:

Bridges and Tunnels?

Cities, Campuses, and Facilities

Construction?

Energy Production

Geospatial and Reality Modeling

Project Delivery?

Rail and Transit?

Roads and Highways?

Structural Engineering?

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis?

Transmission and Distribution?

Water and Wastewater?

Going Digital Awards projects will also be profiled in Bentley's Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed to an international audience comprised of government officials, industry influencers, media, industry analysts, and Bentley users.

For more information about the 2025 Going Digital Awards program, or to nominate a project, visit the Going Digital Awards website.

