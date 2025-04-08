Project will enhance fleet management for offshore and marine infrastructure

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, has been appointed by DEME, a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure, to support a key technology project designed to enhance management of its 100-strong fleet of specialist vessels.

The team of enterprise asset management specialists at Cohesive will work with DEME to implement IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) and de-customize its existing Maximo 7.6.1.3 system. MAS is a single, integrated, asset management platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and analytics to optimize performance and reduce operational downtime across the asset lifecycle.

The appointment marks the next step in Cohesive's partnership with DEME. Since 2016, DEME has relied on Cohesive's Data Replication (CDR) software to synchronise data across its various Maximo instances deployed on dispersed vessels. The CDR helps to ensure that each of DEME's disconnected Maximo environments is synchronized with its central instance, allowing for seamless operations across the entire enterprise.

Pierre De Wet, vice president, Cohesive, said, "This upgrade will not only improve system performance but also streamline operations and reduce costs."

The project reflects DEME's commitment to embracing digital solutions and expertise that help drive operational excellence and ensure sustainable and resilient assets.

Asset-intensive organizations around the globe are selecting Cohesive to help them move to MAS ahead of IBM's removal of support for Maximo 7.6.1 in September 2025. Cohesive is a certified IBM Platinum Business Partner. It has delivered more than 700 transformational enterprise asset management (EAM) programmes to large, complex industrial organizations across industries, including Energy, Utilities, Transportation, Mining, and Manufacturing.

Cohesive was named as a 'leader' in the Green Quadrant: Industrial Asset Management Technology Implementation Services 2024 report from Verdantix, the independent advisory and research group. Verdantix gave Cohesive the top score in its 'Green Quadrant' (2.5/3.0) for its EAM software implementation capabilities and the top score (a perfect 3.0/3.0) for its capabilities in managing the 'people and change' aspects of digital transformation.

About Cohesive

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, is a global leader in enterprise asset management (EAM), advisory services, and data management solutions. We specialize in empowering asset-intensive industries to enhance reliability and achieve operational excellence. As an IBM Platinum Partner, we have deep expertise in implementing and supporting IBM Maximo, the industry-leading EAM solution. Additionally, we provide advisory-led implementation support for Planon, a market-leading facilities management platform.

About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

