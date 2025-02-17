Glaston Oyj Abp: Inside information: Glaston's CEO Toni Laaksonen leaves the company

GLASTON CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION 17 February 2025 at 17.20

Toni Laaksonen has submitted a resignation from his position as the CEO of Glaston Corporation to join another company. The exact transition date will be communicated in due course.

The Board of Directors will start the search for a new CEO immediately.

Further information:

Veli-Matti Reinikkala, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 10 500 500

