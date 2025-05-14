Glaston Oyj Abp: Inside information: Miika Äppelqvist appointed as new President and CEO of Glaston Corporation

Glaston Corporation Inside information 14 May 2025 at 16:00



The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporation has today appointed Miika Äppelqvist as the new President and CEO of Glaston Corporation as of 1 June 2025.



Miika Äppelqvist began his career at Glaston in 2013 and has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2020. He was born in 1981 and has an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management. At Glaston, Miika Äppelqvist has made a distinguished career, and he takes over as CEO from the position of Chief Solutions & Operations Officer. His previous roles include such as SVP Architecture and SVP Glaston Heat Treatment Technologies.



"The Board of Directors did a thorough internal and external recruitment process. Throughout the process, we had a strong internal candidate and are delighted to welcome Miika Äppelqvist as the next President and CEO of Glaston. The Board is convinced that he is the right person to lead the company. In addition to ensuring continuity, his thorough understanding of the company and its business, as well as his broad network of contacts within the glass processing industry, are clear assets to us. The combination of strong business and technology know-how provides an excellent platform for leading Glaston towards its mid-term strategic targets", says Chair of the Board Veli-Matti Reinikkala.



"I am honoured and excited to be appointed President and CEO of Glaston Corporation. I look forward to leading and developing Glaston's business together with our strong and committed team. With our solid foundation in technology and processing expertise, services close to our customers and strong customer relations, we are well positioned to unlock Glaston's full potential. Our focus will be on continuously creating more customer value and driving progress towards our strategic goals - together with the entire Glaston team, in collaboration with our industry partners", Miika Äppelqvist comments.

Planning for the position of the Chief Solutions & Operations Officer, which Äppelqvist currently holds, begins immediately and will be communicated in due course.

On February 17, 2025, Glaston announced that President & CEO Toni Laaksonen has submitted notice of resignation from his position as President & CEO of Glaston to join another company. Laaksonen will continue in his current position until Miika Äppelqvist takes office.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Toni Laaksonen for his dedicated work in advancing Glaston's strategy execution. We wish him all the best for the future", says the Chair of the Board Veli-Matti Reinikkala.



Glaston Corporation

Board of Directors



For more information:

Chair of the Board of Directors Veli-Matti Reinikkala, tel. +358 10 500 500





Glaston Corporation

Pia Posio, VP Communications, Marketing and IR, tel. +358 10 500 5076



Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, mobility, display and solar industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in nine countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.