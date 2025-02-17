Following a report in January, BYD has now officially secured the 12. 5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) supply deal. From ESS News BYD Energy Storage has officially signed contracts with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to deliver 12. 5 GWh in five BESS projects, marking the world's largest grid-scale storage deployment to date. In early January, media reports in China said that BYD had been awarded the series of contracts that make up the enormous headline figure of 12. 5 GWh, but the official confirmation and announcement were waiting some final negotiation. With this announcement, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...