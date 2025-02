WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) Monday announced that James P. Walsh will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer on July 1, succeeding Philip Titterton, who will transition into an advisory role.Walsh, currently Senior Vice President of Operations, North America & Global, brings over 25 years of experience.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX