Yum! Brands: Yum! Named One of TIME's Best Companies for Future Leaders - Two Years Running!

We're proud that TIME has named Yum! one the Best Companies for Future Leaders for the second consecutive year! This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to developing tomorrow's talent and empowering our employees to reach their full potential. Check out the full list here: https://time.com/collection/best-companies-for-future-leaders-2025/

