Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - Central Puerto, leader in energy generation in Argentina, through its subsidiary Proener S.A.U. expands its stake in AbraSilver Resource Corp., a company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and owner of the Diablillos (gold and silver) mining projects in Salta and La Coipita (copper) in San Juan. With this new investment, Central Puerto becomes the largest shareholder of AbraSilver, with a 9.9% stake.

The Diablillos project, 100% owned by AbraSilver, is one of the most relevant gold and silver developments in Argentina. The company has recently completed a successful private placement reaching a total of €58.5 million in financing, aimed at accelerating the progress of the project, with the special objective of carrying out the Feasibility Study (FS) and reaching 2026 in conditions to begin construction of the plant. In this regard, Fernando Bonnet, CEO of Central Puerto, said: "This investment reaffirms our commitment to the development of mining in Argentina and consolidates our objective of positioning ourselves as a key player in the production of precious metals. By increasing our shareholding, we support the growth of this project and contribute to the economic development of the region. Diablillos represents a unique opportunity for the region and our company, as it has high-grade gold and silver reserves and significant production potential."

Central Puerto has advanced in its diversification strategy into the mining sector with key investments in strategic projects. In 2024, it acquired a stake in AbraSilver, strengthening its presence in the precious metals sector. Subsequently, it expanded its participation in the lithium industry with the acquisition of a significant shareholding in the company 3C Lithium, owner of the Tres Cruces project in Catamarca. In addition, it launched an ambitious project to supply electricity to lithium production in northwestern Argentina, through the construction of the electrical interconnection line to the Argentine electricity system, consolidating an alliance with YPF Luz.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on advancing rapidly on its 100% owned Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina's mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca. The current Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for Diablillos, consists of 42.3 Mt grading 91 g/t Ag and 0.81 g/t Au, containing approximately 124 Moz silver and 1.1 Moz gold, with significant additional exploration potential. In addition, the Company has entered into an option to participate a joint venture agreement with Teck in the La Coipita project, located in the province of San Juan, Argentina. AbraSilver trades on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "ABBRF". For more information, visit the AbraSilver Resource website in www.abrasilver.com.

About Central Puerto S.A.:

Central Puerto is a leading company in the production of electricity in Argentina that has 14 generation plants of various technologies, more than 1,600 employees and reaches a 20.13% market share thanks to its operational excellence and profitability. Its mission is to produce electricity in an efficient, sustainable way and in harmony with the environment. At the same time, it seeks to contribute to the supply of demand, managing businesses in a way that creates value not only for the company, but also for society. Currently, it has an installed generation capacity of 6,703 MW. For more information, please visit: www.centralpuerto.com.

