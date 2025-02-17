Viatris: 50 Years of Service: From Milkman's Son to Advancing Access to Medicines

By Adelina Nedelcu?

As Leo stands in his office, overseeing the entrance of Viatris' bustling office in the Netherlands, he reflects on the 50 years that have shaped his journey with the company. From his early days, when he first stepped into an administrative role, to his current position in strategic projects, Leo's presence in the company has become a steady and dependable force.

Leo's pharmaceutical career began unexpectedly when a friend leaving for military service asked him to fill his role at one of Viatris' legacy companies. At the time, Leo was also helping his father manage their family milk delivery business, serving 400 households in mid Netherlands.

"Observing my father's dedication to customer service taught me invaluable lessons about the importance of prompt service and meeting customer needs effectively. However, I aspired to be part of something larger, driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on a broader scale," he said. "I wanted to harness the energy of working with a team and apply the lessons I learned from my father - prompt service, attention to details and meeting people's needs. So, I decided to interview with one of Viatris' legacy companies and was hired the same day by the head of the administration department, the department where my career has started."?

As the company evolved, Leo adapted.?

Over the years, he transitioned to sales and product management, eventually rising to manage supply chains through one of the most difficult periods in recent history-COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership was vital to ensuring that Viatris' medicines remained available, despite disruptions in supply and logistics. His commitment was never just about the task at hand but about the greater purpose of delivering life-saving treatments to patients worldwide.?

Leo's journey at Viatris has been punctuated by 11 mergers, and each one brought new challenges and opportunities for growth. He embraced each change, learning that adaptability and teamwork were key to driving innovation in a fast-paced, ever-changing?industry. Leo's ability to guide colleagues and share his wealth of experience has made him a cornerstone of the company.?

"Reflecting on my 50-year career, I am deeply inspired by our company's mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier lives at every stage of life. This mission has been the driving force behind my journey, fueling my passion and dedication," he said.

"Last year alone, we provided over 26 million packs of medicines in the Netherlands, while globally we reached more than 1 billion patients," he added. "These achievements remind me daily of the profound impact we have on individuals' lives. Knowing that our efforts directly support patients' health and well-being is incredibly motivating."

As a second motivation, through his own example, Leo advocates for inclusion of older generations in the workplace, making his voice a powerful force for change within the company.

"I am equally driven to help my experienced colleagues find meaningful scope in their work and feel included and valued within our company. For all generations, a sense of inclusion and appreciation is essential. It fuels our energy and passion every day, empowering us to contribute our best and continue making a difference - which makes Viatris a great place to work. Being seen as the 'anchor' of our company in the Netherlands is a source of pride for me."

But Leo's story is not just one of professional growth; it's personal. After wrapping up another day at work, he headed to an athletic field to watch his grandchildren play football. Watching them reminds him why his work at Viatris is so meaningful.?

He sees his career not only as a way to impact the lives of patients today but to ensure a healthier, better world for future generations-including his grandchildren.

"Spending time with my grandchildren profoundly influences my motivation for work. Witnessing their health and happiness firsthand reminds me of the importance of our mission at Viatris. It drives me to ensure that I do my part as part of our companies' efforts to supply high-quality medicines and touch all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, so that future generations can enjoy healthy lives."

As a company, Viatris is built on the shoulders of people like Leo-people who believe that the work they do makes a difference. His story reflects the company's commitment to valuing its employees, nurturing their development, and inspiring them to lead with purpose and passion - a reason for which, among others, Viatris Netherlands was certified as Great Place to Work in 2023 and again in 2024.

Leo's work has touched countless lives, and his legacy will continue long after he retires.

"Through my work at Viatris, my colleagues and I strive to ensure that future generations, including my grandchildren, have access if necessary to medicines. This commitment inspires our work and encourages us to continue doing our part in support of global health. Finally, I try to inspire younger colleagues to continue acting with the same passion, pride and energy, in which teamwork is and will remain the key word!"

