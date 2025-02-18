SAP's remarkable market performance continues to impress investors as the software giant's stock reached a new 52-week high of €281.35 on February 13. This milestone reflects an extraordinary year-over-year growth of more than 72% in share value, underpinned by robust financial results. The company's fourth-quarter performance for 2024 showcased significant improvements, with revenue climbing nearly 11% to €9.38 billion and earnings per share advancing from €1.02 to €1.37. Current trading shows sustained momentum, with the stock maintaining strong positions near its peak, trading at €277.90 and demonstrating healthy trading volumes exceeding 154,000 shares.

Analysts Project Further Upside

Market experts maintain an optimistic outlook on SAP's future prospects, with consensus price targets averaging €281.11. The company's commitment to shareholder value is evident in its anticipated dividend increase from €2.20 to €2.36 per share for the current year. This positive trajectory is further supported by SAP's strategic integration of cutting-edge technologies, positioning the company for continued growth in the enterprise software market.

