WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to the company widened to $141 million or $0.82 per share from $71 million or $0.41 per share in the prior year.Adjusted loss per share also widened to $0.25 from $0.21 last year.Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, '....We do not intend to sit idly by, waiting for markets to improve, and will remain aggressive in costs which will include announced workforce reductions in our Polyurethanes segment. Additionally, we will start assessing strategic options for our European maleic anhydride business as well as closing downstream Polyurethanes facilities..'Revenues for the fourth quarter was $1.452 billion up from $1.403 billion in the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX