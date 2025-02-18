Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Unveils Corporate Value-Up Plan with Revenue Target of KRW 5 Trillion in 2027

In its Corporate Value-Up Plan, Coway has identified four key indicators to enhance sustainable shareholder value: continuous growth, shareholder returns improvement, strengthened financial stability and governance sophistication.

The company aims to generate revenue of over KRW 5 trillion in 2027 through core business expansion, new brand development and new business initiatives.

A total shareholder return rate of 40% will be maintained for three years by means of cash dividends, and acquisition and retirement of treasury stocks.

Coway will also manage its net debt-to-EBIT ratio up to 2.5 and will reinforce sophistication of governance.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has officially launched its Corporate Value-Up Plan, reaffirming its commitment to the sustainable enhancement of shareholder value. Following the announcement last month of increasing its total shareholder return rate from 20% to 40%, Coway is now introducing additional strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering corporate value.

In a board meeting held on February 13th, Coway identified four key indicators for enhancing sustainable shareholder value: continuous growth, shareholder returns improvement, appropriate capital structure, and governance sophistication. Based on these indicators, the company has formalized its corporate value enhancement strategy, namely its Corporate Value-Up Plan.

Driving Continuous Growth: Setting Revenue Goals Exceeding KRW 5 Trillion in 2027

Coway is aiming for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2027, with the goal of exceeding KRW 5 trillion in revenue in 2027.

To achieve this target, the company will focus on core business advancements, global business expansion, new brand growth and new business initiatives.

Coway plans to enter new markets and establish local subsidiaries, implementing tailored marketing strategies in order to enhance global brand recognition. The company will also develop localized products and services to strengthen its competitiveness within the global market.

Coway will also expand its product lineups and enhance its customer experience marketing through its sleep and wellness brand, BEREX. The company aims to increase its offline channel offering in order to strengthen customer experience in South Korea, as well as to enhance overall BEREX brand awareness through targeted marketing campaigns.

Furthermore, Coway is set to enter the silver care (elderly care) sector in South Korea in order to explore various new business opportunities for sustainable growth. Through its new subsidiary Coway Life Solutions, established in October of 2024, the company will introduce next-generation elder care services within the first half of 2025. Coway will also be actively pursuing strategic partnerships and technological collaborations to further expand new business opportunities.

Coway will continue to enhance its core offerings by developing innovative products and expanding its investments in R&D, IT, marketing, and consumer services. The company will also drive advancements in the digital space in order to strengthen its channel competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Improving Shareholder Returns: Increasing the Total Shareholder Return Rate to 40%

Coway is committed to balancing sustainable shareholder returns, corporate growth, and financial stability by maintaining a well-balanced allocation between shareholder returns and reinvestments in future growth.

The company will significantly increase its total shareholder return rate from the previous 20% of consolidated net income to 40%. This includes cash dividends and treasury stock purchase/retirement. Specifically, in FY2024, Coway will allocate 33% to cash dividends and 7% to treasury stock purchase/retirement, based on the 40% total shareholder return ratio. From FY2025 to FY2027, the company will maintain the 40% shareholder return rate while adjusting the proportion of cash dividends and treasury stock purchase/retirement in consideration of total shareholder return.

A Coway official stated, "The 40% shareholder return rate was derived by forecasting actual expected cash inflows and outflows from this year through 2027. Based on these projections, we identified an optimal balance between operating cash flow and financial leverage while also considering various factors, such as the balance between shareholder returns and investments for future growth."

Optimized Capital Structure: Maintaining an Appropriate Net Debt-to-EBIT Ratio

Coway has also established new financial guidelines designed to ensure the company's financial stability.

Coway plans to utilize an appropriate level of financial leverage, taking into account its repayment capabilities based on operating performance and accelerating the timing of shareholder returns on investment outcomes. Accordingly, the company plans to manage its net debt-to-EBIT ratio up to 2.5 to ensure financial stability while keeping financial burdens at a manageable level.

Enhanced Governance: Strengthening Board Independence and Diversity

Coway is committed to advancing its corporate governance practices. The company will seek to raise its key governance indicator from 53% in 2024 to 87% by 2026, significantly exceeding the 2023 market average of 49.5%. Key governance indicators, particularly those related to shareholder interests, will be prioritized for improvement.

Coway is committed to further enhancing the independence of its board of directors (BoD) while promoting greater diversity. Since 2023, the company has implemented board independence guidelines to strengthen transparency and accountability. Going forward, Coway plans to increase both the number and proportion of outside directors and appoint highly qualified individuals with diverse expertise to advance corporate governance standards.

"Coway's Corporate Value-Up Plan provides a robust foundation for sustainable growth, benefiting both the company and its shareholders," said Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway. "We are committed to reinforcing shareholder-friendly management while simultaneously implementing a range of strategies aimed at enhancing corporate value and securing sustainable growth."

For additional details about Coway's Corporate Value-Up Plan, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

