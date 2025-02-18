DJ DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets 2025-02-18 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media Release DKSH has received Global ISO certifications for environmental practices (ISO 14001) as well as occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) across multiple markets. This achievement reinforces DKSH's commitment to sustainability and safety in its supply chains, which are continuously improved. DKSH aims to extend these ISO certifications to other key markets in the future.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)