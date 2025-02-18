Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.02.2025
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
WKN: A1JU9U | ISIN: CH0126673539 | Ticker-Symbol: DS5
Dow Jones News
18.02.2025 07:31 Uhr
DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets

DJ DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets 

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability 
DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets 
2025-02-18 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Media Release 
DKSH has received Global ISO certifications for environmental practices (ISO 14001) as well as occupational health and 
safety (ISO 45001) across multiple markets. This achievement reinforces DKSH's commitment to sustainability and safety 
in its supply chains, which are continuously improved. DKSH aims to extend these ISO certifications to other key 
markets in the future.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
