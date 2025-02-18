DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Receives Global ISO Certifications for its Supply Chains in Key Markets



18.02.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release DKSH has received Global ISO certifications for environmental practices (ISO 14001) as well as occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) across multiple markets. This achievement reinforces DKSH's commitment to sustainability and safety in its supply chains, which are continuously improved. DKSH aims to extend these ISO certifications to other key markets in the future. Zurich, Switzerland, February 18, 2025 - DKSH has been awarded the Global ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications for environmental and safety practices in more than 20 distribution centers in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam, managed by the Corporate Function headquartered in Singapore. Following a multi-site audit in these markets, both certifications demonstrate DKSH's compliance with the international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). DKSH plans to extend these certifications to additional key markets. In Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam DKSH meets the requirements by ISO 14001 regarding environmental responsibilities and minimalization of the company's impact on the environment. To minimize environmental impact, DKSH has implemented energy-saving initiatives such as using LED lighting. There are also ongoing projects focused on eco-friendly and reusable packaging with the goal of reducing waste. Furthermore, DKSH optimizes transport routes within its supply chains to lower CO 2 emissions. ISO 45001 specifies the requirements and procedures for occupational health and safety management systems which DKSH has likewise established within its supply chains across these markets. This includes regular risk assessments, incident reporting, and safety tracking. DKSH has also equipped its facilities with emergency response plans and ensures ongoing safety trainings for its employees and partners. DKSH is well positioned to identify as well as manage its impacts on the environment and workplace, and to operate accordingly. By ensuring environmental practices as well as occupational health and safety, DKSH contributes to its sustainability objective of making the value chains more sustainable. Roszy James, Director, Group Supply Chain Management, Sustainability & Compliance, DKSH, stated: "Environmental and physical safety have always been top priorities at DKSH. We are proud to receive the internationally recognized ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications. These certifications underscore our commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, business partners and stakeholders, as well as our unending efforts in striving for continuous improvement in our environmental practices, while supporting our sustainability objective to making our value chains more sustainable." About DKSH For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

