Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Zircon-Swis Fine Foods Pte Ltd ("Zircon-Swis"), a well-established food service distributor in Singapore. With this move, DKSH further expands its food service business with additional cross-selling and scale-up potential in Asia Pacific. Zurich, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 - With Zircon-Swis, DKSH secures an established food service provider in Singapore with more than 20 years of experience. The transaction fully aligns with the strategy of its Business Unit Consumer Goods to expand in secondary growth engines like the food service segment.



Zircon-Swis is a food service distributor in Singapore, sourcing premium ingredients and ensuring a stable flow of high-quality products to the HORECA channel (airline caterers, hotels, restaurants, catering, etc.). The company generates net sales of around CHF 8 million1 with attractive margins. DKSH will acquire the entire business and fully integrate the company into its operations. The existing management team and employees will join DKSH and will be part of the Business Unit Consumer Goods.



Stephanie Yeo, Managing Director at Zircon-Swis, said: "Joining DKSH allows us to take our strong local foundation to the next level. With our focus on reliable sourcing and high-quality products, we are well positioned to grow within DKSH's network and further support Singapore's food service industry."



Chris Ritchie, Head Business Unit Consumer Goods at DKSH, mentioned: "This acquisition represents an important step in growing DKSH's presence in Singapore's dynamic food service market. With its strong network, focus on quality, and deep customer relationships, Zircon-Swis is an excellent fit for us. We look forward to jointly delivering long-term value and further expanding our capabilities in the region."



1 Exchange rate Singapore dollar / Swiss franc: 1.49

