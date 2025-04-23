DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Zircon-Swis Fine Foods Pte Ltd ("Zircon-Swis"), a well-established food service distributor in Singapore. With this move, DKSH further expands its food service business with additional cross-selling and scale-up potential in Asia Pacific.
Zurich, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 - With Zircon-Swis, DKSH secures an established food service provider in Singapore with more than 20 years of experience. The transaction fully aligns with the strategy of its Business Unit Consumer Goods to expand in secondary growth engines like the food service segment.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2121828
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2121828 23.04.2025 CET/CEST