DJ DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals 2025-04-22 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media Release DKSH enters into a partnership with Klimate for carbon dioxide (CO[2]) removal solutions to further its mission of achieving net-zero operations. In line with the ongoing CO[2] emissions reduction initiatives, DKSH will be procuring high-quality, verifiable CO[2] removal credits from Klimate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)