Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU9U | ISIN: CH0126673539 | Ticker-Symbol: DS5
Lang & Schwarz
22.04.25
07:54 Uhr
61,10 Euro
-61,50
-100,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DKSH HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DKSH HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,8061,4007:54
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 07:33 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals

Finanznachrichten News

DJ DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals 

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability 
DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals 
2025-04-22 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media Release 
DKSH enters into a partnership with Klimate for carbon dioxide (CO[2]) removal solutions to further its mission of 
achieving net-zero operations. In line with the ongoing CO[2] emissions reduction initiatives, DKSH will be procuring 
high-quality, verifiable CO[2] removal credits from Klimate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.