Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0)("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to incorporate a new subsidiary, Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., in the state of Nevada, USA. Argo has reserved the name Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. with the State of Nevada. This strategic move marks the beginning of Argo's entry into the green concrete market, leveraging organically produced graphene technology.

The newly formed subsidiary will focus on developing and commercializing environmentally friendly concrete solutions that incorporate bio-graphene, a sustainable alternative to traditional graphene. This innovative approach aligns with Argo's commitment to sustainability and its expertise in organic agricultural products.

Robert Intile, CEO of Argo Living Soils Corp., stated, "The establishment of Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. represents a significant milestone in our company's growth strategy. By combining our expertise in organic materials with cutting-edge graphene technology, we aim to revolutionize the construction industry with greener, stronger, and more durable concrete solutions."

Key highlights of the new venture include:

Utilization of bio-graphene derived from organic sources, reducing the carbon footprint of concrete production.

Development of concrete that is more than twice as strong as, and four times more water-resistant than existing options.

Potential for significant reduction in CO2 emissions associated with traditional cement production.

Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc. will leverage the Company's existing partnerships and research collaborations, including its relationship with PT Aplikasi Grafena Industri & Consulting (AGIC) in Indonesia, to accelerate the development and commercialization of its green concrete products.

This expansion into the green concrete market positions Argo Living Soils Corp. at the forefront of sustainable construction materials, addressing the growing global demand for environmentally friendly building solutions.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton") (Ellernstr 34, 30175 Hannover Germany Phone: 49 511 6768 731 email; office@apaton-finance.de contact: Mario Hose) to provide marketing services to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is to commence on February 20, 2025, and expire on April 30, 2025, for a total cost of EUR10,000. The marketing services will include digital marketing and content creation. The Company and Apaton maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for marketing services.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic fertilizer products. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company incorporating the subsidiary, developing and commercializing environmentally friendly concrete solutions, entering the green concrete market, developing its technology for commercial production, and the Company creating a brand of other organic and/or environmentally friendly products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241234

SOURCE: Argo Living Soils Corp.