PRESS RELEASE

18 February 2025

FIREMAN ACCESS, AN EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION BY RENAULT GROUP, IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH A FREE LICENCE

Renault Group is making its Fireman Access system available to the global automotive industry as part of a free licencing policy. An exclusive safety system for electric vehicles, Fireman Access was developed as part of a unique partnership with the fire services.

This patented innovation allows fire and rescue services to extinguish a battery fire in an electric vehicle in just a few minutes, compared with several hours without this equipment.

In this way, Renault Group is demonstrating its commitment to improving road safety for people all over the world, as a partner of the United Nation's Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety.

Boulogne-Billancourt - Renault Group has decided to make the Fireman Access patents freely available to the entire automotive industry. Car manufacturers and parts suppliers can now obtain a free licence for this innovation through the open collaborative platform at www.renault/universalpatent.com. In return, as part of this collaborative principle, licensees agree that any upgrades will be made available to other members of the community.

"Innovating to improve road safety is part of who we are at Renault. We're particularly proud of the partnership developed with the fire services in recent years. Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day. Today, I'm delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer, all over the world," said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

The result of close collaboration between Renault Group and the fire services, Fireman Access is an exclusive innovation allowing emergency services to put out a fire on an electric vehicle in roughly the same time as on a combustion vehicle. From a technical standpoint, an adhesive disc is placed over an opening in the casing of the vehicle's traction battery, effectively sealing it for normal use. If the vehicle catches fire and the flames spread to the battery, the powerful jet from the fire hose dislodges the disc and drenches the cells in water - the only fast and effective way of stopping thermal runaway. In this way, a battery fire can be extinguished in just a few minutes, compared with several hours and ten times as much water without this feature. Fireman Access thereby enables firefighters to return to operational readiness more quickly. Seven patents have been filed for this system, which is now fitted on all the electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold by Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize worldwide.

This initiative is the first practical expression of the commitment made by Renault Group to work alongside United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, in raising awareness of road safety around the world and deploying technological innovations to save lives on the roads.

As part of this partnership, Renault Group is taking part in the 4th Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Marrakech, until 20 February. This event is an opportunity to turn the focus on the company's historic commitment to road safety. At national level, the event allows Renault Group Morocco to develop closer ties between the expertise of the vehicle manufacturer with the skills of the country's relevant services. It is also an opportunity for the subsidiary to draw attention to the many initiatives undertaken by its Foundation to raise awareness of road safety in schools across the country.

ROAD SAFETY IS CENTRAL IN RENAULT GROUP'S SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The Group's policy and action for road safety follows a 360-degree approach, revolves around four key areas - preventing, correcting, protecting and rescuing - and uses technologies that step in before, during and after road crashes. This continuous improvement journey, which started more than 50 years ago, is based on an accidentology database that is unmatched worldwide, the expertise of dedicated teams, and close cooperation with rescue services, the scientific and academic community, partner manufacturers and public authorities all working together to harness technology that puts people at the centre and makes mobility safer and accessible for all.

The Group's commitment to road safety is encapsulated in the Renault's Human First programme. Renault's approach extends beyond the design of reliable cars. By developing advanced accident prevention systems, driving assist systems, passive and post-crash safety equipment and by accelerating the development of onboard technologies such as safety score1, safety coach2 and connected services, Renault is helping to improve safety for all road users. Launched in 2023, this programme is based on a collaboration between engineers, safety experts, product managers, the LAB3, rescue services and fire services. Coupled with the latest technological innovations such as AI, it allows Renault to develop new solutions to bring down the number of accidents.



Road safety facts and figures at Renault Group

The Group has been optimising safety on board its vehicles for more than 50 years

600 engineers and technicians working on safety

Over 2,000 safety-related patents since 1970

3 specialist, state-of-the-art technical centres in France:

- Lardy: crash tests, engine test benches, development and validation of the electric propulsion chain

- Aubevoye: road grip and handling

- Technocentre: design, ROADS (Renault Operational Advanced Driving Simulator)

55 years since the creation of the LAB

Every Renault Group's electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle now comes with Fireman Access

Every Renault model now comes with QRescue Renault

A 15-year partnership with fire services

Over 5 000 firefighters trained in 19 countries across Europe, North Africa and Latin America





RENAULT GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com





Juliette Faucon

+33 7 89 27 09 92

juliette.faucon@renault.com RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 105,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 Safety score analyses driving behaviour based on data from vehicle sensors.

2 Safety coach provides advice based on the main risk markers identified while on the road. Winner of the 2024 Road Safety Innovation Award.

3 An accidentology, biomechanics and human behaviour lab with 55 years of experience, set up in 1969 by Renault and PSA