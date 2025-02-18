Morrisons Partners with Quadient for Convenient Parcel Delivery at its Morrisons Daily Stores

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced a new partnership with Morrisons. The partnership will see Parcel Pending by Quadient parcel lockers installed at 230 Morrisons Daily stores by spring 2025.

All of Morrisons circ. 1,000 wholly owned Morrisons Daily convenience stores have a parcel solution offer and this new partnership will enable consumers to pick up and return parcels securely from Royal Mail, Evri, DPD and UPS.

Michael Weightman, Convenience Trading Director at Morrisons, said, "Customers have told us that they want a broader range of services when it comes to parcel pickups and returns so we're delighted to be expanding the options available at our Morrisons Daily stores via this partnership with Quadient."

Quadient's consumer research shows that people appreciate the positive impact businesses make by hosting lockers, for instance reducing traffic on local roads by decreasing the volume of delivery van journeys. The research also uncovered a tangible benefit for retailers; when visiting lockers hosted at stores, more than half of consumers make additional purchases.

"Our lockers seamlessly integrate into people's daily routines, making parcel pickup and drop-off more convenient than ever. This partnership with Morrisons Daily will enhance accessibility for communities across the UK," said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, Director, Lockers Automation for Europe at Quadient. "Our vision is to build an open, carrier-agnostic locker network that provides consumers with greater flexibility and retailers with new opportunities to engage customers-driving footfall, enhancing the shopping experience and boosting in-store sales."

Quadient's secure parcel lockers automatically notify customers when parcels are ready for collection, providing a pickup code and barcode customers use to open the secure locker compartments. Customers returning items may use the lockers' built-in label printer, meaning they may send items back even if they don't have a printer at home.

Quadient continues to expand its locker network across key markets in the U.S., Japan and Europe. With more than 25,000 units now installed worldwide, the company continues to progress toward its long-term goal of deploying 40,000 units globally by 2030. Learn more at parcelpending.com/en-gb .

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers, and bakers proudly make and serve customers fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have 1,600 Morrisons Daily convenience stores-around 600 of which are franchise stores-and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home and have them delivered by us or one of our partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

We also have our own manufacturing business - Myton Food Group - spread across 18 sites where we pack and process fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets, bread and more. As a result, we're proud to be British farming's single biggest direct customer.

Our wholesale business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Quadient UK press contact:

Dominic Walsh, Spark Communications +44 (0)20 7436 0420 or quadient@sparkcomms.co.uk

Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Network Locker at Morrisons Daily in UK

Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Network Locker at Morrisons Daily in the UK.