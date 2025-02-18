Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp, (TSXV: FUU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 25th, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fuu-4/.

Advancing the High-Grade Patterson Lake North Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About F3 Uranium Corp,

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 Uranium currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Triple R and Arrow and poised to become the next major area of high-grade uranium operations in the world.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com

