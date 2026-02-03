Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (FSE: GL7) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the winter drill program at its 100% owned Broach Lake Property, on the recently discovered high-grade Tetra Zone (see NR July 7, 2025), located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin 12km northwest of Paladin's Triple R and 16km west-northwest of NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits.

The 3,000-metre diamond drill program is designed to further test the extent of uranium mineralization at Tetra Zone, currently highlighted by key intercepts including PLN25-205, which returned 1.0 metre of 2.50% U3O₈ within a broader 22.5-metre interval averaging 0.26% U3O₈, and PLN25-219A, which intersected 29.5 metres of total mineralization, including 27.5 metres continuous with 2.30 metres exceeding 10,000 cps (see news release dated November 10, 2025). The recent fall program successfully extended the interpreted mineralized plunge length from 60 metres to 135 metres. The two westernmost holes from that program are interpreted to have overshot the target area; the winter program will begin with down-dip and down-plunge step-outs in this direction before shifting to test the up-plunge extension, where approximately 300 metres of undrilled prospective shear zone remains toward the Athabasca unconformity. This unconformity area shows highly prospective geology and pathfinder element geochemistry in intercepts to date.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"We are very excited to resume drilling at Tetra Zone with an ambitious winter program ahead. Mineralization remains open both down-plunge to the west at depth and up-plunge to the east toward the Athabasca Unconformity, with roughly 300 metres of prospective untested shear in the up-plunge direction. We also await all outstanding assays from the fall program, including from hole PLN25-219A, which delivered our strongest radioactivity to date with 2.30 metres >10,000 cps within 27.5 metres of continuous mineralization (see NR November 10, 2025)."

Image 1. Broach Lake - Tetra Zone Fall Drilling Target Area - Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/282458_80d9f35c64e78839_002full.jpg

Image 2. Broach Lake - Tetra Zone Fall Drilling Target Area - Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/282458_80d9f35c64e78839_003full.jpg

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation between a spectrometer and a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone uranium deposit on the Patterson Lake North Property, and the new Tetra Zone uranium discovery 13km to the south on the Broach Property, both part of the Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has a total of 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282458

Source: F3 Uranium Corp.