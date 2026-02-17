Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Dev Randhawa - Chairman & CEO will be present on February 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone uranium deposit on the Patterson Lake North Property, and the new Tetra Zone uranium discovery 13km to the south on the Broach Property, both part of the Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has a total of 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Source: Red Cloud Financial Services