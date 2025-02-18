Surgical Science Sweden AB: Scheme of Arrangement Effective in relation to the Recommended Offer to Acquire Intelligent Ultrasound

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE A RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

On 19 December, the respective board of directors of Surgical Science Sweden AB ("Surgical Science" or the "Company") and Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC ("Intelligent Ultrasound") announced that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition to be made by Surgical Science for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Intelligent Ultrasound (the "Intelligent Ultrasound Acquisition"). The Intelligent Ultrasound Acquisition is being implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, which requires the approval of Intelligent Ultrasound Shareholders and the sanction of the Court (the "Scheme").



Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the scheme document published by Intelligent Ultrasound on 15 January 2025 in connection with the Scheme (the "Scheme Document").



Following the sanction of the Scheme by the Court on 14 February 2025, Surgical Science is pleased to announce that Intelligent Ultrasound has today made an announcement in the United Kingdom via the Regulatory News Service stating that, following delivery of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies earlier today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms (the "RNS Announcement").



A copy of the RNS Announcement is attached to this press release and will also be made available on Surgical Science's website, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in certain restricted jurisdictions.



Trading in Intelligent Ultrasound Shares on AIM was suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (U.K. time) today (18 February 2025) and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Intelligent Ultrasound Shares on AIM is expected to be effective from 7.00 a.m. (U.K. time) tomorrow (19 February 2025).



Surgical Science has appointed Pareto Securities AB as Financial Advisor and Strand Hanson Limited as UK Financial Advisor for the Intelligent Ultrasound Acquisition. Baker McKenzie LLP is acting as legal adviser to Surgical Science, and PwC acts as due diligence adviser to Surgical Science in connection with the Intelligent Ultrasound Acquisition.



Gothenburg, Sweden, February 18, 2025

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)



