Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional Group introduces a new Group brand tagline

Electrolux Professional Group introduces the new Group brand tagline, 'Meeting needs beyond tomorrow', designed to capture the essence of the Group brand - the relentless drive to innovate and stay relevant as a sustainability leader in our industry.

At the same time, a new Group Brand foundation has been created. It serves as a catalyst for change that enhances our business strategy, supports the sustainability agenda, and drives business performance through a robust Group Brand.

"Electrolux Professional Group today is larger and has many more brands than a few years ago. Our Group Brand not only supports these brands, but also strengthens our overall business, while the new tagline underlines our sustainability ambitions today and tomorrow," says Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication Officer.

We want to fulfill today's needs while securing tomorrow's future. By putting our customers first and providing new insights on how to be more efficient and productive through new ways of operating kitchens and laundries, we enable them to reduce costs while reducing their impact on the climate. Our goal is to be the undisputed sustainability leader in our industry, committing to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by 2030 from our operations, products and solutions.

"Our new Group Brand foundation and tagline create differentiation and ensures consistent visibility across all touchpoints, enhancing our omnichannel customer experience, reinforcing our visibility and impact as a Group, as well as providing tangible benefits for all of our brands," says Aurore Miceli, Director, Group Brand & Digital Marketing.

Visit our Group website to watch the film, learn more about our initiatives and how you can be a part of the transformative journey towards a sustainable future www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com



For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com