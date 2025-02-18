TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), an IT services provider, Tuesday announced the extension of five years of its agreement with Etex, a global leader in sustainable building materials and lightweight construction.Over five years, the partnership will introduce GenAI and chatbot solutions to improve user experience, automate tasks, and ensure efficient service delivery.AI and automation will enhance IT services like applications, workplace collaboration, network security, hosting, service delivery, and data management, aiming to cut business costs.In the pre-market trading, Cognizant is 1.78% higher at $92 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX