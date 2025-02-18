OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - All the passengers and crew aboard a Delta flight miraculously survived a major crash at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada Monday afternoon.The slim plane, carrying 76 passengers and four-member crew from Minneapolis, overturned while landing amid severe winter weather, reports quoting officials said.As the aircraft was moving towards the snow-covered tarmac, snow whipped in the air. The plane crashed into the runway, and flipped over, leaving 18 people injured.A child, a man and a woman were critically injured, Ontario air ambulance service Ornge was quoted as saying.The Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft lost its wing on one side.Twenty-two passengers who traveled in the ill-fated Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 were Canadian nationals.The airport was partially closed after the incident, which occurred at about 2:15 PM ET on Monday.Canada's Transportation Safety Board, or TSB, has launched an investigation into the incident.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX