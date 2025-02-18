LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Security products and solutions provider Allegion plc (ALLE), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results above market estimates, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting higher revenues.For fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be $7.65 to $7.85, with reported revenue growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, and organic revenue growth of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $7.75 per share on revenue growth of 3.61 percent. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In fiscal 2024, the company's reported earnings were $6.82 per share and adjusted earnings were $7.53 per share, with revenues of $3.77 billion. In the prior year, reported revenue growth was 3.3 percent and organic revenue growth was 2.1 percent.Available cash flow for the year is estimated to be 85 percent to 90 percent of adjusted net income.In its fourth quarter, Allegion's earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $144.1 million or $1.65 per share, compared with $118.6 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $161.8 million or $1.86 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4 percent to $945.6 million from $897.4 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $938.91 million for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX