NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $286 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $988 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $0.66 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $286 Mln. vs. $988 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $2.32 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX