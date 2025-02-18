Entergy Corporation: Entergy reports 2024 financial results, initiates 2025 guidance

Results in top half of guidance range for 9th consecutive year, company raises outlooks

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings per share of 65 cents on an as-reported basis and 66 cents on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis. For the full year, the company reported 2024 earnings per share of $2.45 on an as-reported basis and $3.65 on an adjusted basis.

"2024 was a transformational year for Entergy," said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We had strong financial performance while also making meaningful progress on growing and derisking our business. Our progress positions us well to capture significant growth opportunities."

Business highlights included the following:

Entergy updated its four-year capital plan and longer-term outlooks.

E-MS broke ground on the 754-megawatt Delta Blues Advanced Power Station.

MISO approved 2024 MTEP that includes $1.7 billion of capital projects for Entergy utilities.

E-MS signed a new electric service agreement with a large customer.

E-LA submitted a filing for an increase in the planned load for the data center in north Louisiana.

The PUCT approved the first phase of E-TX's accelerated resilience and grid hardening plan.

The APSC approved E-AR's annual FRP.

FERC approved the settlement between SERI and the LPSC.

FERC and the MPSC approved E-MS's receipt of E-LA's 16 percent share of Grand Gulf.

The CCNO approved the sale of E-NO's gas LDC business.

Entergy was named to a Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 23 rd consecutive year.

consecutive year. Newsweek named Entergy one of America's most responsible companies.

Fortune magazine recognized Entergy among the top utilities on its World's Most Admired Companies list for 2025.

Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures) Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 286 988 (701) 1,056 2,357 (1,301) Less adjustments (5) 877 (881) (522) 919 (1,440) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 291 111 180 1,577 1,438 139 Estimated weather impact (4) (12) 8 66 91 (25)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 0.65 2.32 (1.67) 2.45 5.55 (3.10) Less adjustments (0.01) 2.06 (2.07) (1.21) 2.16 (3.37) Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 0.66 0.26 0.40 3.65 3.39 0.27 Estimated weather impact (0.01) (0.03) 0.02 0.15 0.21 (0.06)

















Calculations may differ due to rounding



Consolidated results

For fourth quarter 2024, the company reported earnings of $286 million, or 65 cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and $291 million, or 66 cents per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $988 million, or $2.32 per share, on an as-reported basis and $111 million, or 26 cents per share, on an adjusted basis.

For full year 2024, the company reported earnings of $1,056 million, or $2.45 per share, on an as-reported basis, and $1,577 million, or $3.65 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to full year 2023 earnings of $2,357 million, or $5.55 per share, on an as-reported basis, and $1,438 million, or $3.39 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Entergy executed a two-for-one forward stock split that was effective with trading on December 13, 2024; all per-share information reflects the post-split share count.

Summary discussions of full year results by business follow. Additional details, including information on operating cash flow by business, are provided in Appendix A. A more detailed analysis of fourth quarter and full year variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business results

Utility

For full year 2024, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $1,827 million, or $4.23 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $2,115 million, or $4.90 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to full year 2023 earnings of $2,507 million, or $5.90 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $1,896 million, or $4.46 per share, on an adjusted basis.

The full year change reflected:

the net effect of regulatory actions across the operating companies;

higher retail sales volume, including the impacts of weather;

higher depreciation expense primarily due to higher plant in service;

higher interest expense primarily due to higher interest rates and higher debt balances; and

higher other income (deductions) primarily due to a decrease in non-service pension costs, higher allowance for equity funds used during construction, and higher intercompany dividend income from affiliate preferred investments (offset at P&O and largely earnings neutral at the consolidated level).

The full year variance also reflected several other items that were considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings; additional details are provided in Appendix B:

In fourth quarter 2023, as a result of the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution, the company recorded a $568 million income tax benefit as well as a $(98 million) ($(72 million) after tax) regulatory provision to share the benefits with customers.

In second quarter 2024, Entergy Louisiana recorded expenses totaling $(151 million)

($(111 million) after tax) to reflect an agreement in principle to provide customer credits, including increasing customer sharing of tax benefits, to resolve several open matters.

($(111 million) after tax) to reflect an agreement in principle to provide customer credits, including increasing customer sharing of tax benefits, to resolve several open matters. In fourth quarter 2023, the company recorded the reversal of a $106 million regulatory liability primarily associated with storm securitizations, initially recorded in 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

In first quarter 2024, Entergy Arkansas recorded a write off of a $(132 million) ($(97 million) after tax) regulatory asset related to the opportunity sales proceeding.

In first quarter 2023, several items were recorded as a result of Entergy Louisiana receiving securitization proceeds for storm cost recovery: a $129 million reduction in income tax expense, $31 million ($31 million after tax) of carrying costs on storm expenditures not previously recorded, a $(15 million) ($(15 million) after tax) reduction in other income to account for LURC's 1 percent beneficial interest in a trust established as part of the securitization, and a $(103 million) ($(76 million) after tax) regulatory provision to share the benefits from securitization with customers.

In first quarter 2024, Entergy New Orleans recorded a regulatory charge of $(79 million)

($(57 million) after tax) to reflect the company's agreement to share additional income tax benefits from the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution with customers.

($(57 million) after tax) to reflect the company's agreement to share additional income tax benefits from the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution with customers. In fourth quarter 2024, as a result of a Louisiana state income tax rate change, the company recorded a $(29 million) increase in income tax expense and a $9 million ($7 million after tax) reduction to an Entergy Louisiana regulatory liability related to securitization.

In third quarter 2023, Entergy Arkansas recorded a write-off totaling $(78 million) ($(59 million) after tax) as a result of an agreement to forgo its opportunity to seek recovery of costs resulting from the March 2013 ANO stator incident.

On a per share basis, full year 2024 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding due to the settlement of equity forwards in fourth quarter 2023 under the company's ATM program, option exercises under the company's stock-based compensation plans, and the dilutive effect from unsettled equity forwards under the company's ATM program as a result of an increase in the stock price.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.

Parent & Other

For full year 2024, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(771 million), or $(1.79) per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(538 million), or $(1.25) per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to a full year 2023 loss of $(151 million), or (35) cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and a loss of $(458 million), or $(1.08) per share, on an adjusted basis.

Drivers for the full year decrease included:

lower other income (deductions) due to: settlement charges totaling $(320 million) ($(253 million) after tax) recognized as a result of a group annuity contract purchased in May 2024 to settle certain pension liabilities (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), lower non-service pension income, and higher dividends associated with affiliate preferred investments (offset at Utility and largely earnings neutral at the consolidated level);

higher interest expense primarily due to the issuance of junior subordinated debentures and higher interest on commercial paper borrowings; and

a reduction in income tax expense of $275 million in fourth quarter 2023 as a result of the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).

The decrease was partially offset by lower asset write-offs and impairments primarily due to the net effect of DOE spent fuel litigation settlements (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings).

On a per share basis, full year 2024 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding (see details in Utility section).

Earnings per share guidance

Entergy initiated its 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $3.75 to $3.95. See webcast presentation for additional details.

The company has provided 2025 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings per share. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP financial measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. Potential adjustments include, among other things, the exclusion of significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses.

Earnings teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix E.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments." Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses. In addition to reporting GAAP earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted ROE, adjusted ROE excluding affiliate preferred, FFO to adjusted debt, gross liquidity, net liquidity, adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt, adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization, and adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. These metrics are defined in Appendix E.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

2024 earnings release appendices and financial statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

B: Earnings variance analysis

C: Utility operating and financial measures

D: Consolidated financial measures

E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Financial statements

Consolidating balance sheets

Consolidating income statements

Consolidated cash flow statements

A: Consolidated results and adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 404 844 (440) 1,827 2,507 (680) Parent & Other (117) 144 (261) (771) (151) (621) Consolidated 286 988 (701) 1,056 2,357 (1,301)













Less adjustments











Utility (22) 602 (623) (289) 611 (900) Parent & Other 17 275 (258) (233) 307 (540) Consolidated (5) 877 (881) (522) 919 (1,440)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 426 242 183 2,115 1,896 220 Parent & Other (135) (132) (3) (538) (458) (80) Consolidated 291 111 180 1,577 1,438 139 Estimated weather impact (4) (12) 8 66 91 (25)













Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) (a) 438 426 12 432 425 7













(After-tax, per share in $) (a) (b)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 0.92 1.98 (1.06) 4.23 5.90 (1.67) Parent & Other (0.27) 0.34 (0.61) (1.79) (0.35) (1.43) Consolidated 0.65 2.32 (1.67) 2.45 5.55 (3.10)













Less adjustments











Utility (0.05) 1.41 (1.46) (0.67) 1.44 (2.11) Parent & Other 0.04 0.65 (0.61) (0.54) 0.72 (1.26) Consolidated (0.01) 2.06 (2.07) (1.21) 2.16 (3.37)













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 0.97 0.57 0.40 4.90 4.46 0.44 Parent & Other (0.31) (0.31) - (1.25) (1.08) (0.17) Consolidated 0.66 0.26 0.40 3.65 3.39 0.27 Estimated weather impact (0.01) (0.03) 0.02 0.15 0.21 (0.06)





Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Entergy executed a two-for-one forward stock split that was effective with trading on December 13, 2024; diluted number of common shares outstanding and per-share information reflects the post-split share count. (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.





See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 detail adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)











Utility











4Q24 E-LA adjustment to a regulatory liability primarily related to securitization resulting from Louisiana state income tax rate change 9 - 9 9 - 9 2Q24 E-LA global agreement to resolve its FRP extension filing and other retail matters - - - (151) - (151) 1Q24 E-AR write-off of a regulatory asset related to the opportunity sales proceeding - - - (132) - (132) 1Q24 E-NO increase in customer sharing of income tax benefits as a result of the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - - - (79) - (79) 4Q23 customer sharing of tax benefits from the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - (98) 98 - (98) 98 3Q23 E-AR write-off of assets related to the ANO stator incident - - - - (78) 78 1Q23 impacts from E-LA storm cost approval and securitization, including customer sharing (excluding income tax item below) - - - - (87) 87 Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above (3) 26 (29) 92 73 19 4Q24 income tax expense resulting from Louisiana state income tax rate change (29) - (29) (29) - (29) 4Q23 E-LA reversal of a regulatory liability primarily associated with the Hurricane Isaac securitization, recognized in 2017 as a result of the TCJA - 106 (106) - 106 (106) 4Q23 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - 568 (568) - 568 (568) 1Q23 E-LA income tax benefit resulting from securitization - - - - 129 (129) Total Utility (22) 602 (623) (289) 611 (900)













Parent & Other











2024 pension lift out (3) - (3) (320) - (320) DOE spent nuclear fuel litigation settlements 25 - 25 25 40 (16) Income tax effect on Parent & Other adjustments above (5) - (5) 62 (9) 70 4Q23 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - 275 (275) - 275 (275) Total Parent & Other 17 275 (258) (233) 307 (540)













Total adjustments (5) 877 (881) (522) 919 (1,440)















Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) (continued) Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (After-tax, per share in $) (c), (d)











Utility











4Q24 Louisiana state income tax rate change, including an adjustment to

E-LA's associated regulatory liability (0.05) - (0.05) (0.05) - (0.05) 2Q24 E-LA global agreement to resolve its FRP extension filing and other retail matters - - - (0.26) - (0.26) 1Q24 E-AR write-off of a regulatory asset related to the opportunity sales proceeding - - - (0.23) - (0.23) 1Q24 E-NO increase in customer sharing of income tax benefits as a result of the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - - - (0.13) - (0.13) 4Q23 E-LA reversal of a regulatory liability primarily associated with Hurricane Isaac securitization, recognized in 2017 as a result of the TCJA - 0.25 (0.25) - 0.25 (0.25) 4Q23 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution, net of customer sharing - 1.16 (1.16) - 1.17 (1.17) 3Q23 E-AR write-off of assets related to the ANO stator incident - - - - (0.14) 0.14 1Q23 impacts from E-LA storm cost approval and securitization, including customer sharing - - - - 0.16 (0.16) Total Utility (0.05) 1.41 (1.46) (0.67) 1.44 (2.11)













Parent & Other











2024 pension lift out (0.01) - (0.01) (0.59) - (0.59) DOE spent nuclear fuel litigation settlements 0.04 - 0.04 0.05 0.08 (0.03) 4Q23 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution - 0.65 (0.65) - 0.65 (0.65) Total Parent & Other 0.04 0.65 (0.61) (0.54) 0.72 (1.26)













Total adjustments (0.01) 2.06 (2.07) (1.21) 2.16 (3.37)





Calculations may differ due to rounding (c) Entergy executed a two-for-one forward stock split that was effective with trading on December 13, 2024; all per-share information reflects the post-split share count. (d) Per share amounts are calculated by multiplying the corresponding earnings (loss) by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/ (negative) impact on earnings) Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023 (Pre-tax except for income taxes and totals; $ in millions)

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Utility











Operating revenues - - - - 31 (31) Other O&M - - - (1) - (1) Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges - - - (132) (78) (53) Other regulatory charges (credits) - net 9 (98) 107 (219) (201) (18) Other income (deductions) - - - - (15) 15 Income taxes (31) 700 (731) 64 875 (811) Total Utility (22) 602 (623) (289) 611 (900)













Parent & Other











Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges 25 - 25 25 40 (16) Other income (deductions) (3) - (3) (320) - (320) Income taxes (5) 275 (280) 62 267 (205) Total Parent & Other 17 275 (258) (233) 307 (540)













Total adjustments (5) 877 (881) (522) 919 (1,440)

















Calculations may differ due to rounding



Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.

Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023 ($ in millions)







Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Utility 1,845 1,576 268 5,070 4,878 193 Parent & Other (465) (513) 48 (582) (584) 2 Consolidated 1,380 1,063 316 4,489 4,294 194

















Calculations may differ due to rounding



OCF increased year-over-year primarily due to lower fuel and purchased power payments and customer advances for construction, primarily for customer and generator interconnection agreements. The increase was partially offset by higher interest paid and lower receipts from Utility customers (primarily lower fuel revenue).

Intercompany income tax payments contributed to the Utility and Parent & Other full year variances but was not a material driver for the consolidated result.

B: Earnings variance analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and full year 2024 versus 2023 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility and Parent & Other.

Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (e), (f), (g), (h) Fourth quarter 2024 vs. 2023 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

Consolidated

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted 2023 earnings (loss) 1.98 0.57

0.34 (0.31)

2.32 0.26 Operating revenue less:

fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased

for resale; purchased power; and other

regulatory charges (credits) - net 0.59 0.40 (i) - -

0.58 0.40 Nuclear refueling outage expenses 0.01 0.01

- -

0.01 0.01 Other O&M 0.11 0.11 (j) 0.01 0.01

0.12 0.12 Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges - -

0.05 0.01 (k) 0.05 0.01 Decommissioning (0.01) (0.01)

- -

(0.01) (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes 0.01 0.01

- -

0.01 0.01 Depreciation and amortization (0.05) (0.05) (l) - -

(0.05) (0.05) Other income (deductions) 0.04 0.04 (m) (0.01) -

0.04 0.04 Interest expense (0.05) (0.05) (n) (0.03) (0.03) (o) (0.08) (0.08) Income taxes - other (1.68) (0.03) (p) (0.64) 0.01 (q) (2.32) (0.03) Preferred dividend requirements and

noncontrolling interests - -

- -

- - Share effect (0.03) (0.03) (r) 0.01 0.01

(0.02) (0.02) 2024 earnings (loss) 0.92 0.97

(0.27) (0.31)

0.65 0.66





















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (e), (f), (g), (h) Full year 2024 vs. 2023 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

Consolidated

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted

As- reported Adjusted 2023 earnings (loss) 5.90 4.46

(0.35) (1.08)

5.55 3.39 Operating revenue less:

fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased

for resale; purchased power; and other

regulatory charges (credits) - net 0.46 0.56 (i) (0.03) (0.03) (s) 0.43 0.53 Nuclear refueling outage expenses 0.01 0.01

- -

0.01 0.01 Other O&M (0.02) (0.02) (j) 0.02 0.02

- - Asset write-offs, impairments, and related charges (0.09) - (t) (0.02) 0.01 (k) (0.11) 0.01 Decommissioning (0.02) (0.02)

- -

(0.02) (0.02) Taxes other than income taxes - -

- -

- - Depreciation and amortization (0.29) (0.29) (l) - -

(0.29) (0.29) Other income (deductions) 0.47 0.43 (m) (0.69) (0.09) (u) (0.22) 0.34 Interest expense (0.15) (0.15) (n) (0.11) (0.11) (o) (0.26) (0.26) Income taxes - other (1.97) (0.01) (p) (0.63) 0.02 (q) (2.60) 0.01 Preferred dividend requirements and

noncontrolling interests 0.01 0.01

- -

0.01 0.01 Share effect (0.07) (0.08) (r) 0.03 0.02 (r) (0.04) (0.06) 2024 earnings (loss) 4.23 4.90

(1.79) (1.25)

2.45 3.65























Calculations may differ due to rounding (e) Utility operating revenue and Utility income taxes - other excluded the following for the amortization of unprotected excess ADIT (net effect was neutral to earnings) ($ in millions):



4Q24 4Q23 FY24 FY23 Utility operating revenue 3 5 26 13 Utility income taxes - other (3) (5) (26) (13)

(f) Utility regulatory charges (credits) - net and Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interests excluded the following for the effects of HLBV accounting and the approved deferral (net effect was neutral to earnings)

($ in millions):



4Q24 4Q23 FY24 FY23 Utility regulatory charges (credits) - net (4) (4) (12) (14) Utility preferred dividend requirements and

noncontrolling interests 4 4 12 14

(g) Entergy executed a two-for-one forward stock split that was effective with trading on December 13, 2024; all per-share information reflects the post-split share count. (h) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period. Income taxes - other represents income tax differences other than the income tax effect of individual line items. Share effect captures the per share impact from the change in diluted average number of common shares outstanding.

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power; and other regulatory charges (credits) - net variance analysis 2024 vs. 2023 ($ EPS)

4Q FY Electric volume / weather 0.19 0.15 Retail electric price 0.21 0.60 4Q24 provision for LA state income tax rate change 0.02 0.02 4Q24 provision for E-AR 2023 historical year netting adjustment 0.03 0.03 2Q24 E-LA global agreement to resolve its FRP extension filing and other retail matters - (0.26) 1Q24 E-NO provision for increased income tax sharing - (0.14) 4Q23 E-LA and E-NO customer sharing of IRS audit resolution 0.17 0.17 3Q23 E-TX adjustments to regulatory provisions - (0.05) 3Q23 E-TX base rate case relate-back 0.01 0.02 3Q23 provision for SERI depreciation rate settlement - 0.07 1Q23 impacts from E-LA storm cost approval and securitization, including customer sharing - 0.11 E-LA wholesale contract termination (0.01) (0.06) Reg. provisions for decommissioning items 0.05 (0.17) Grand Gulf recovery (0.02) (0.08) Other (0.06) 0.05 Total 0.59 0.46

(i) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases were driven by regulatory actions including E-AR's FRP, E-LA's FRP (including riders), E-MS's FRP, various E-MS riders, and E-TX's DCRF. The increases also reflected higher volume, including the effects of weather. In fourth quarter 2024, as a result of the Louisiana state income tax rate change,

E-LA recorded a $9 million ($7 million after tax) adjustment to a regulatory liability primarily related to securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Also in fourth quarter 2024, E-AR recorded a $16 million ($12 million after tax) regulatory credit for the 2023 historical year netting adjustment. In fourth quarter 2023,

E-LA and E-NO recorded a regulatory provision for customer sharing of income tax benefits as a result of the 2016-2018 IRS audit resolution (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings). Other drivers included: changes in regulatory provisions for decommissioning items (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances were offset in other line items and were largely earnings neutral), a wholesale contract termination (the sales to this customer are now included in retail sales), and lower Grand Gulf revenue largely due to lower other O&M and depreciation expense. The fourth quarter and full year increases also reflected other items noted in the table above. (j) The fourth quarter earnings increase from lower Utility other O&M reflected a decrease in power delivery expenses primarily due to lower vegetation maintenance; lower contract costs related to operational performance, customer service, and organizational health initiatives; lower information technology costs primarily due to insourcing and software implementation costs in 2023; and lower non-nuclear and nuclear generation costs primarily due to lower scope of work. The increase was partially offset by higher compensation and benefits and MISO transmission costs. The full year earnings decrease from higher Utility other O&M was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs; higher energy efficiency costs primarily due to the timing of recovery from customers; higher MISO transmission costs; higher loss provisions; higher storm reserve provisions; and a gain recorded in second quarter 2023 on the partial sale of a service center as part of an eminent domain proceeding. The fourth quarter decrease was largely offset by lower power delivery expenses primarily due to lower vegetation maintenance costs; lower non-nuclear and nuclear generation expenses primarily due to the scope of work performed in 2024 compared to 2023; lower information technology costs primarily due to insourcing and software implementation costs in 2023; and lower customer service center support costs primarily due to lower contract costs. (k) The fourth quarter as-reported earnings increase from Parent & Other asset write-offs and impairments was due to spent fuel litigation settlements totaling $25 million ($19 million after tax) recorded in fourth quarter 2024 related to Vermont Yankee and Palisades (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings). The full-year as-reported earnings decrease also reflected a spent fuel litigation settlement of $40 million ($32 million after tax) recorded in third quarter 2023 related to IPEC (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (l) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation and amortization were primarily due to higher plant in service. The full year decrease also reflected a reduction in depreciation expense in third quarter 2023 resulting from lower depreciation rates at SERI retroactive to March 2022 (largely offset by a regulatory provision to refund the excess depreciation previously collected), the recognition of depreciation expense from E-TX's 2022 base rate case relate-back, an increase in depreciation rates for E-TX effective June 2023, an increase in nuclear depreciation rates at E-LA effective September 2024, and lower depreciation rates for SERI effective June 2023. (m) The fourth quarter and full year earnings increases from higher Utility other income (deductions) were due to lower non-service pension costs and higher AFUDC-equity due to higher construction work in progress. The fourth quarter increase was partially offset by lower nuclear decommissioning trust returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and were largely earnings neutral). The full year increase reflected higher nuclear decommissioning trust returns, including portfolio rebalancing in 2024 (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are offset in other line items and were largely earnings neutral); a $(15 million) ($(15 million) after tax) charge recorded in first quarter 2023 to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the storm trust established as part of E-LA's 2023 storm cost securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings); and higher intercompany dividend income from affiliate preferred membership interests related to 2023 storm cost securitizations (largely offset at P&O). (n) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were primarily due to higher interest rates as well as higher debt balances. The full year decrease was partially offset by higher AFUDC-borrowed funds due to higher construction work in progress. (o) The fourth quarter and full year earnings decreases from higher Parent & Other interest expense were primarily due to the issuance of $1.2 billion of junior subordinated debentures in May 2024. The full year decrease also reflected higher interest on commercial paper borrowings. (p) The fourth quarter and full year as-reported earnings decreases from Utility income taxes - other reflected several items. In fourth quarter 2023, a $568 million income tax benefit was recorded as a result of the resolution of the 2016-2018 IRS audit (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). In fourth quarter 2023, E-LA recorded the reversal of a $106 million regulatory liability primarily associated with Hurricane Isaac securitization, originally recorded in 2017 as a result of the TCJA (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). In fourth quarter 2024, a $(29 million) increase in income tax expense was recorded as a result of the Louisiana state income tax rate change (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Also in fourth quarter 2024, annual true-ups and miscellaneous adjustments totaling $18 million were recorded. The full year decrease also reflected a $129 million income tax benefit that was recorded in first quarter 2023 related to storm cost securitization financing (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (q) The fourth quarter and full year as-reported earnings decreases from Parent & Other income taxes - other were largely due to a $275 million income tax benefit resulting from the resolution of the 2016-2018 IRS audit recorded in fourth quarter 2023 (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). (r) The fourth quarter and full year earnings per share impacts from share effect reflected higher shares outstanding due to the settlement of equity forwards in fourth quarter 2023 under the company's ATM program, option exercises under the company's stock-based compensation plans, and the dilutive effect of unsettled equity forwards under the company's ATM program as a result of an increase in the stock price. (s) The full year earnings decrease was primarily due to lower capacity revenues resulting from the termination of a municipal requirements contract in first quarter 2024. (t) The full year as-reported earnings decrease from higher Utility asset write-offs and impairments reflected the first quarter 2024 write-off of an E-AR regulatory asset totaling $(132 million) ($(97 million) after tax) related to the opportunity sales proceeding (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). A third quarter 2023 $(78 million)

($(59 million) after-tax) E-AR write-off, which resulted from E-AR's agreement to forgo its opportunity to seek recovery of costs associated with the 2013 ANO Stator incident (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings) partially offset the decrease. (u) The full year as-reported earnings decrease from lower Parent & Other other income (deductions) was largely due to a non-cash pension settlement charge of ($(317 million) ($(250 million) after tax) associated with the purchase of a group annuity contract to settle certain pension liabilities recorded in second quarter 2024 and a $(3 million) ($(3 million) after tax) true-up recorded in fourth quarter 2024 (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings). Lower non-service pension income, higher intercompany dividends associated with affiliate preferred membership interests resulting from E-LA's securitizations (largely offset at Utility) also contributed to the decrease.





C: Utility operating and financial measures

Appendix C provides a comparison of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures Fourth quarter and full year 2024 vs. 2023

Fourth quarter Full year

2024 2023 % Change % Weather

adjusted (v) 2024 2023 % Change % Weather

adjusted (v) GWh sold















Residential 7,540 7,409 1.8 (1.0) 36,039 36,372 (0.9) (0.4) Commercial 6,454 6,355 1.6 (0.1) 28,251 28,221 0.1 0.5 Governmental 597 572 4.4 2.8 2,480 2,458 0.9 1.2 Industrial 14,906 12,984 14.8 14.8 57,081 52,807 8.1 8.1 Total retail sales 29,497 27,320 8.0 6.7 123,851 119,858 3.3 3.7 Wholesale 3,274 3,599 (9.0)

14,010 15,189 (7.8)

Total sales 32,771 30,919 6.0

137,861 135,047 2.1



















Number of electric retail customers















Residential







2,603,274 2,581,555 0.8

Commercial







370,529 368,665 0.5

Governmental







17,978 17,999 (0.1)

Industrial







45,019 46,060 (2.3)

Total retail customers







3,036,800 3,014,279 0.7



















Other O&M and nuclear refueling outage exp. per MWh $24.55 $28.13 (12.7)

$21.75 $22.13 (1.7)

























Calculations may differ due to rounding (v) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.





Full year weather-adjusted retail sales increased 3.7 percent. The increase was primarily due to an 8.1 percent increase in industrial volume driven by higher sales to petroleum refining, chlor-alkali, and technology customers. Commercial sales increased 0.5 percent. The increase was partially offset by a residential sales decline of (0.4) percent.

D: Consolidated financial measures

Appendix D provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix D: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures 2024 vs. 2023 (See Appendix F for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending December 31 2024 2023 Change GAAP measure





As-reported ROE 7.1 % 17.1 % (10.0) %







Non-GAAP financial measure





Adjusted ROE 10.6 % 10.4 % 0.2 %







As of December 31 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2024 2023 Change GAAP measures





Cash and cash equivalents 860 133 727 Available revolver capacity 4,345 4,346 (1) Commercial paper 927 1,138 (211) Total debt 29,034 26,335 2,699 Junior subordinated debentures 1,200 - 1,200 Securitization debt 240 263 (23) Debt to total capital 65 % 64 % 2 % Storm escrows 340 323 17







Non-GAAP financial measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization 64 % 64 % - Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization 63 % 63 % - Gross liquidity 5,205 4,478 727 Net liquidity 6,007 3,941 2,066 Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt 20 % 20 % - FFO to adjusted debt 14.7 % 14.5 % 0.2 %











Calculations may differ due to rounding



E: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms

Appendix E-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E-1: Definitions Utility operating and financial measures GWh sold Total number of GWh sold to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of total sales Financial measures - GAAP As-reported ROE Last twelve months net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by average common equity Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable, and commercial paper Financial measures - non-GAAP Adjusted capitalization Capitalization excluding securitization debt Adjusted debt Debt excluding securitization debt and 50% of junior subordinated debentures Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization Adjusted debt divided by adjusted capitalization Adjusted EPS As-reported earnings minus adjustments, divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding Adjusted net capitalization Adjusted capitalization minus cash and cash equivalents Adjusted net debt Adjusted debt minus cash and cash equivalents Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization Adjusted net debt divided by adjusted net capitalization Adjusted Parent debt Entergy Corp. debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, minus 50% of junior subordinated debentures Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt Adjusted Parent debt divided by consolidated adjusted debt Adjusted ROE Last twelve months adjusted earnings divided by average common equity Adjusted ROE excluding affiliate preferred Last twelve months adjusted earnings, excluding dividend income from affiliate preferred as well as the after-tax cost of debt financing for preferred investment, divided by average common equity adjusted to exclude the estimated equity associated with the affiliate preferred investment Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as significant income tax items, certain items recorded as a result of regulatory settlements or decisions, and certain unusual costs or expenses FFO OCF minus preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, deferred fuel costs, and other working capital accounts), 50% of interest on junior subordinated debentures, and securitization regulatory charges FFO to adjusted debt Last twelve months FFO divided by end of period adjusted debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and cash equivalents plus available revolver capacity Net liquidity Sum of cash and cash equivalents, available revolver capacity, escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, and equity sold forward but not yet settled minus commercial paper borrowing





Appendix E-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix E-2: Abbreviations and acronyms ADIT AFUDC - borrowed funds AFUDC - equity

AMS ANO APSC ATM B&E bps CAGR CCCT CCN CCNO CCS CECPN CFO COD CT CWIP DCRF DOE DRM

E-AR E-LA E-MS E-NO E-TX EEI EPS ESG ETR FERC FFO FRP GAAP GRIP

GCRR Grand Gulf or GGNS Accumulated deferred income taxes Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction Allowance for equity funds used during construction Advanced metering system Arkansas Nuclear One (nuclear) Arkansas Public Service Commission At the market equity issuance program Business and Executive Session Basis points Compound annual growth rate Combined cycle combustion turbine Certificate for convenience and necessity Council of the City of New Orleans Carbon capture and sequestration Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need Cash from operations Commercial operation date Combustion turbine Construction work in progress Distribution cost recovery factor U.S. Department of Energy Distribution Recovery Mechanism (rider within E-LA's FRP) Entergy Arkansas, LLC Entergy Louisiana, LLC Entergy Mississippi, LLC Entergy New Orleans, LLC Entergy Texas, Inc. Edison Electric Institute Earnings per share Environmental, social, and governance Entergy Corporation Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Funds from operations Formula rate plan U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (DOE grant program) Generation Cost Recovery Rider Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI HLBV IPEC



IRS LCPS LDC LPSC LTM LURC MISO Moody's MPSC MTEP NBP NDT NGL NGO NYSE O&M OCAPS OCF OpCo Other O&M

P&O PMR PPA

PUCT RECs RFP ROE RPCR RSP S&P SEC SERI TCJA TCRF TRAM TRM

WACC Hypothetical liquidation at book value Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear)

(sold 5/28/21) Internal Revenue Service Lake Charles Power Station Local distribution company Louisiana Public Service Commission Last twelve months Louisiana Utility Restoration Corporation Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. Moody's Ratings Mississippi Public Service Commission MISO Transmission Expansion Plan National Balancing Point Nuclear decommissioning trust Natural gas liquid Non-governmental organization New York Stock Exchange Operations and maintenance Orange County Advanced Power Station (CCCT) Net cash flow provided by operating activities Utility operating company Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense Parent & Other Performance Management Rider Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement Public Utility Commission of Texas Renewable Energy Certificates Request for proposals Return on equity Resilience plan cost recovery rider Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA gas) Standard & Poor's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission System Energy Resources, Inc. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Transmission cost recovery factor Tax reform adjustment mechanism Transmission Recovery Mechanism (rider within E-LA's FRP) Weighted-average cost of capital



F: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

Appendix F-1, Appendix F-2, and Appendix F-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix F-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

Fourth quarter



2024 2023 As-reported net income attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,056 2,357 Adjustments (B) (522) 919







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (C)=(A-B) 1,577 1,438







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (D) 14,853 13,795







As-reported ROE (A/D) 7.1 % 17.1 % Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) (C/D) 10.6 % 10.4 %











Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - FFO to adjusted debt ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth quarter



2024 2023 Total debt (A) 29,034 26,335 Securitization debt (B) 240 263 50% junior subordinated debentures (C) 600 - Adjusted debt (non-GAAP) (D)=(A-B-C) 28,194 26,072







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (E) 4,489 4,294







Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries, LTM (F) (18) (18)







50% of the interest expense associated with junior subordinated debentures, LTM (G) (26) -







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

3 102 Fuel inventory

22 (45) Accounts payable

112 (135) Taxes accrued

23 10 Interest accrued

45 19 Deferred fuel costs

183 759 Other working capital accounts

(19) (210) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

22 31 Total (H) 390 531







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (I)=(E-F-G-H) 4,142 3,781







FFO to adjusted debt (non-GAAP) (I/D) 14.7 % 14.5 %



















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix F-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures - adjusted debt ratios; gross liquidity; and net liquidity ($ in millions except where noted)

Fourth quarter



2024 2023 Total debt (A) 29,034 26,335 Securitization debt (B) 240 263 50% junior subordinated debentures (C) 600 - Adjusted debt (non-GAAP) (D)=(A-B-C) 28,194 26,072 Cash and cash equivalents (E) 860 133 Adjusted net debt (non-GAAP) (F)=(D-E) 27,334 25,939







Commercial paper (G) 927 1,138







Total capitalization (H) 44,438 41,297 Securitization debt (B) 240 263 Adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP) (I)=(H-B) 44,198 41,034 Cash and cash equivalents (E) 860 133 Adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP) (J)=(I-E) 43,339 40,901







Total debt to total capitalization (A/H) 65 % 64 % Adjusted debt to adjusted capitalization (non-GAAP) (D/I) 64 % 64 % Adjusted net debt to adjusted net capitalization (non-GAAP) (F/J) 63 % 63 %







Available revolver capacity (K) 4,345 4,346







Storm escrows (L) 340 323 Equity sold forward, not yet settled (w) (M) 1,389 278







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (N)=(E+K) 5,205 4,478 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (N-G+L+M) 6,007 3,941







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due September 2025

800 800 Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2028

650 650 Due June 2030

600 600 Due June 2031

650 650 Due June 2050

600 600 Junior subordinated debentures due December 2054

1,200 - Total Parent long-term debt (O) 5,250 4,050 Revolver draw (P) - - Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (Q) (45) (37) Total Parent debt (R)=(G+O+P+Q) 6,132 5,151







Adjusted Parent debt (non-GAAP) (S)=(R-C) 5,532 5,151







Adjusted Parent debt to total adjusted debt (non-GAAP) (S/D) 20 % 20 %













Calculations may differ due to rounding (w) Reflects adjustments, including for common dividends between issuance and settlement.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation