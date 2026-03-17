The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.03.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.03.2026

.

ISIN Name

IE00BF0L3536 AIB Group PLC

US03076C1062 Ameriprise Financial Inc.

US0708301041 Bath & Body Works Inc.

US12541W2098 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

US03073E1055 Cencora Inc.

US1258961002 CMS Energy Corp.

US2371941053 Darden Restaurants Inc.

US28414H1032 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

US29364G1031 Entergy Corp.

US2944291051 Equifax Inc.

US29452E1010 Equitable Holdings Inc.

US31620M1062 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

US34959J1088 Fortive Corp.

US35137L1052 Fox Corp.

US3647601083 Gap Inc.

US4165151048 Hartford Insurance Group Inc.

US8326964058 J.M. Smucker Co.

IE0004927939 Kingspan Group PLC

US5178341070 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

US5261071071 Lennox International Inc.

US5717481023 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.

US6558441084 Norfolk Southern Corp.

US7445731067 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

US7591EP1005 Regions Financial Corp.

US8243481061 Sherwin-Williams Co.

US3848021040 W.W. Grainger Inc.





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