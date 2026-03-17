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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 16:17
92,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,0092,5017:23
92,0092,5016:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIB GROUP
AIB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIB GROUP PLC9,190-0,11 %
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC378,90-0,68 %
BATH & BODY WORKS INC17,646-0,53 %
CENCORA INC292,20-2,79 %
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC148,00-0,67 %
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION68,00-0,73 %
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC179,40-0,14 %
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC21,390+5,16 %
ENTERGY CORPORATION92,500,00 %
EQUIFAX INC160,00-0,62 %
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC32,800-0,61 %
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC43,810-0,14 %
FORTIVE CORPORATION46,330-0,81 %
FOX CORPORATION A50,500,00 %
GAP INC20,625+1,60 %
HARTFORD INSURANCE GROUP INC118,00+0,85 %
JM SMUCKER COMPANY90,72-0,61 %
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC74,35+1,02 %
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP46,8750,00 %
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC413,90-0,55 %
MARSH149,55-0,99 %
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION252,00-0,79 %
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC74,000,00 %
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP22,000-0,90 %
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY278,85-0,61 %
WW GRAINGER INC917,20-0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.