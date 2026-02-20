

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR671.2 million, or EUR3.674 per share. This compares with EUR665.5 million, or EUR3.623 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to EUR9.199 billion from EUR8.608 billion last year.



Kingspan Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR671.2 Mln. vs. EUR665.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.674 vs. EUR3.623 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.199 Bln vs. EUR8.608 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News