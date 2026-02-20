

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L), a building materials company, on Friday reported higher profit for the full year, mainly helped by growth in revenue.



Profit after tax increased to €716 million or 370 cents per share from €691 million or 365.2 cents per share a year earlier.



Trading profit was up 5% at €955 million.



EBITDA rose 7% year-on-year to €1.22 billion.



Revenue for the year grew to €9.199 billion from €8.608 billion last year.



'Similar to recent years, the general trading environment in global construction markets varies widely, with the Tech sector performing strongly worldwide and general construction activity in Continental Europe low but steady. Strong Tech and Data activity is helping offset the impact of softer industrial and residential markets for a robust overall performance. We anticipate our foreseeable future growth to exceed that of recent years,' said Gene Murtagh, Chief Executive Officer of Kingspan.



