Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KUPFER BEI 6.35 USD: Warum Kutcho Copper plötzlich wie ein Übernahmekandidat aussieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858144 | ISIN: US9078181081 | Ticker-Symbol: UNP
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 15:48
225,80 Euro
+0,53 % +1,20
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
225,50226,3015:54
225,50226,3015:54
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CPKC CEO Keith Creel statement on Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger application refiling

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel today issued the following statement regarding the merger application refiled by Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS) with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) on April 30, 2026:

Having taken nearly four months to refile their application, longer than it took for them to prepare the initial filing, UP and NS' new application doesn't change the underlying reality that this mega-merger is unnecessary and falls well short of meeting the high benchmark set out in the STB's updated 2001 major merger rules. A combined UP-NS could place nearly 50 percent of U.S. freight rail traffic in the hands of a single company that already has a troubled history, some very recent, of abusing market power to the detriment of American businesses and workers. None of this serves the public interest. None of this serves the interests of shippers. All of it puts our supply chains and economy at needless risk.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, CPKC filed comments addressing the completeness of the revised application. In those comments, we address why it does not appear that UP and NS have met the specific STB requirements to submit a detailed market impact analysis based on their projected future shares of rail traffic flows for key commodities and corridors. This has left us asking, did UP overlook this specific instruction from the STB? If not, does UP have something to hide? One thing is certain: This is emblematic of UP continuing to have its own interpretation of rules and STB orders, and of how those apply to UP.

We are confident that, if the STB accepts the refiled application, it will conduct a vigorous assessment and regulatory review. CPKC encourages every rail customer to get involved. File a notice of intent to participate. All stakeholders must carefully consider what is being proposed here and fully participate in this process. If rail customers, and other stakeholders, don't provide their perspectives on this irreversible decision, those perspectives will never be heard.

About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.