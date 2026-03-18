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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 13:07
92,00 Euro
+1,10 % +1,00
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ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 16:35 Uhr
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Entergy Corporation: Dress for Success New Orleans Partners With Entergy To Celebrate More Than 25 Years of Empowering Women

By Cristina del Canto

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / In celebration of more than 25 years of service, Dress for Success New Orleans, or DSFNO, hosted its annual Styled for Success luncheon, powered by Entergy. The event honored the achievements of more than 15,000 women whose lives have been transformed through DFSNO's programs. With more than 400 attendees, the luncheon highlighted the organization's comprehensive initiatives that empower women to pursue their goals, advance their careers and build successful futures.

During the luncheon, Entergy's Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Fontan offered welcoming remarks on behalf of the company as the title sponsor, and highlighted our company's ongoing support for workforce development and community resilience. More than 20 Entergy lineworkers also participated in the program, walking the runway and escorting DFSNO clients and supporters in a show of solidarity and celebration for the women served.

"I am proud to join you as we celebrate more than a quarter century of empowering women toward self-sufficiency through career development, employment readiness and retention services," said Fontan. "By partnering with our customers, our employees, our communities, and organizations like Dress for Success, we lift up the people who live and work here."

Dress for Success New Orleans delivers a full suite of services designed to promote long-term success: professional suiting, career development and retention support, financial education, self-care programming, mentorship and networking opportunities. Entergy is proud to stand with DFSNO as they continue empowering women to step confidently into their next chapter in life.

"Dress for Success New Orleans is about more than just providing clothing," said Dinah Campbell, executive director of DFSNO. "Our mission is to empower women, build their self-esteem, develop their skills and foster a supportive community where they can thrive."

At Entergy, giving back in the communities we serve is central to who we are. Our partnership with DFSNO reflects our commitment to equitable opportunity and economic mobility - providing women the tools, mentorship and confidence they need to pursue careers and build stronger futures. Working alongside customers, employees and community organizations, we continue to invest in programs that produce measurable, lasting benefits for families and neighborhoods across our footprint. Learn more here.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/dress-for-success-new-orleans-partners-with-entergy-to-celebrate-more-than-25-years-of-em-1148940

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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