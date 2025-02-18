WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):Earnings: $1.862 billion in Q4 vs. -$21 million in the same period last year. EPS: $10.57 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.48 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.77 per share Revenue: $4.260 billion in Q4 vs. $3.820 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX